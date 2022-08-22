Newswise — Mount Sinai Health System has received a silver category award in the 2022 LearningElite Awards program, a robust peer-developed benchmarking program recognizing organizations that employ exemplary workforce development strategies to deliver significant business results that benefit their organization, their industry, and the learning and development field. The program is presented each year by Chief Learning Officer, a publication of BetterWork Media Group.

“We are honored to receive this award, which recognizes the efforts and impact of our extraordinary Mount Sinai Talent Development and Learning team, our committed learning partners, and the remarkable individuals who bring their best selves to work every day in the service of our patients,” said Diane Adams, Chief Learning Officer at Mount Sinai Health System. “Despite the challenges of the past few years, our team continues to create innovative organizational learning programs, underpinned by a strategy that aims to extend learning outside the classroom. This award recognizes those efforts, which include internships for current employees, mentoring, and an array of skill-, capacity-, and community-building programs.”

Organizational learning is a central component in shaping a culture that brings out the best in its workforce and one that fosters the delivery of high-quality, equitable patient care. Since 2011, the LearningElite program has aimed to identify and recognize industry leaders and the importance of the role in organizational success while providing powerful benchmarking data for world-leading learning and development through best practices, principles, and strategies.

Fifty-four winners were announced in June during the 2022 LearningElite Awards Gala. See the complete list of winners here.

