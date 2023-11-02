Newswise — Mount Sinai Health System Receives 2023 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired Recognition

Award honors health organizations using information technology to enhance health care and outcomes



(New York, NY – November 2, 2023) – The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has awarded the Mount Sinai Health System its 2023 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition as a certified level 9, the second-highest level, in both the acute and ambulatory care surveys.

The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program, a comprehensive “digital health checkup” for health care organizations across the world, conducts an annual survey to assess health care organizations that optimize the use of information technology to improve health and health care in their communities.

“I am truly grateful for the recognition from CHIME and their acknowledgement of the technology strides we've made in enabling the mission of our Health System,” said Kristin Myers, MPH, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System, and Dean for Digital and Information Technology of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “This reinforces our commitment to harnessing and maximizing the potential of technology to accelerate innovation and advance health care.”

In the past year, the Digital and Technology Partners (DTP) department at Mount Sinai has continued to collaborate with Microsoft and Accenture on a cloud migration of clinical and business applications—the largest production instance of Epic running on Azure to date—to modernize infrastructure and achieve cost savings. DTP also launched a suite of digital tools including Virtual Urgent Care, Virtual Primary Care, and Check Symptoms & Get Care, an intelligent care navigation system to self-identify ailments and receive a personalized list of in-person and telehealth care options, enabling greater access to treatment and enhancing patient experience.

“We are proud to recognize your organization’s exceptional dedication to digital health excellence,” said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. “Your pioneering performance in the industry not only inspires other organizations by example, but also provides patients around the world with better care.”

CHIME noted that in recent years, health systems have faced escalating challenges posed by growing cybersecurity threats, evolving care models, staffing shortages, and budget constraints. But through digital innovation, they are revolutionizing and moving health care forward at a rapid pace, driven by emerging technology including artificial intelligence, fully interoperable data, and open, secure platforms.

More than 55,000 organizations were surveyed in the 2023 Digital Health Most Wired program and ranked in the categories of analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure, and patient engagement. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration, and impact of technologies in health care organizations at all stages of development, from early development to leading in the industry.

CHIME will publish an industry trends report based on Digital Health Most Wired responses from U.S. participants. The 2023 National Trends Report is scheduled to be released during the CHIME23 Fall Forum in Phoenix, Arizona, from November 9-12. For more information about the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program, visit here.

