Mount Sinai Health System Receives 2024 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired Recognition

Award honors health organizations that successfully drive meaningful change through digital transformation



Newswise — (New York, NY – November 25, 2024) – The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has awarded the Mount Sinai Health System its 2024 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition as a certified level 9, the second-highest level, in the acute care survey. Mount Sinai was also recognized as a certified level 8 in the ambulatory care survey.

The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess health care organizations that optimize the use of information technology to improve health care in their communities, recognizing those that make an exceptional commitment to excellence in digital health.

“Mount Sinai has a strong history and ongoing commitment to leveraging digital health solutions that enhance the health of our patients, and reduce cognitive and administrative burden on our workforce, care teams, and physicians. The Digital Health Most Wired framework is a valuable tool that enables us to benchmark our efforts and inform our roadmap to achieving excellence,” said Lisa S. Stump, MS, FASHP, Chief Digital Information Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System and Dean for Information Technology of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

In the past year, the Digital and Technology Partners (DTP) department at Mount Sinai has continued to expand a suite of digital tools including Virtual Urgent Care, Virtual Primary Care, and Check Symptoms & Get Care, an intelligent care navigation system to self-identify ailments and receive a personalized list of in-person and virtual care options. Nearly 2 million patients are actively managing their own health care—such as scheduling doctor’s visits or refilling prescriptions—through the MyMountSinai app, a comprehensive mobile application launched in 2021 as an online gateway for patients to manage medical information, communicate with doctors, and access health services at Mount Sinai. DTP has also expanded MyRoom Connect, a digital program that is seamlessly integrated with a patient’s in-room television and operated through a remote control in hospital postpartum and rehabilitation units. The digital program allows patients to review language translations, use live interpretative services, order meals, access educational resources, and even connect with family and friends.

“It’s critical to recognize that Mount Sinai’s commitment to patients is strong—whether they are in our hospitals, emergency departments, urgent care locations, or hundreds of ambulatory locations. Wherever they happen to be, we strive to meet their needs,” said Bruce Darrow, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Information Officer and Chief Information Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System.

Mount Sinai has received numerous recognitions for its commitment to digital health and innovation over the past year. It was awarded the 2024 Hearst Health Prize for a machine learning application called NutriScan AI that facilitates faster identification and treatment of malnutrition in hospitalized patients. The Mount Sinai Hospital was named No. 1 among full-service hospitals in New York City and No. 6 in the United States on Newsweek’s “World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025” list. The Health System ranked No. 1 on the Nature AI Index 2024 list of “Leading 10 Healthcare Institutions” and among the world’s “Leading 200 Institutions” for AI across all fields, an honor that lists institutions by the number of affiliated researchers who contributed articles to top science and health journals on AI from 2019 to 2023. Mount Sinai was also named No. 5 on the “Hospital AI Readiness Index” by CB Insights, which ranks the top health systems in the U.S. by assessing how they adopt and respond to rapidly evolving AI technologies.

“We have worked tirelessly and collaboratively across the Health System to ensure a robust governance with focus on safe, effective, equitable, and ethical use of AI,” said Robbie Freeman, DNP, Vice President of Digital Experience and Chief Nursing Informatics Officer at the Mount Sinai Health System. “Through our participation in the Coalition for Health AI and Trustworthy & Responsible AI Network, we are working with other industry leaders to ensure that we responsibly harness AI capabilities while improving patient care and outcomes for the communities we serve.”

More than 48,000 organizations were surveyed in the 2024 Digital Health Most Wired program and ranked in the categories of analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure, and patient engagement. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration, and impact of technologies in health care organizations at all stages of development, from early development to leading in the industry.

“We are proud to recognize your organization’s exceptional dedication to digital health excellence,” said CHIME President and Chief Executive Officer Russ Branzell. “Your pioneering performance in the industry not only inspires other organizations by example, but also provides patients around the world with better care.”

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with 48,000 employees working across eight hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 600 research and clinical labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 9,000 primary and specialty care physicians and 11 free-standing joint-venture centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s® “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals, Best in State Hospitals, World Best Hospitals and Best Specialty Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report’s® “Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report® “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2024-2025.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.