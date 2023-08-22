Newswise — The Mount Sinai Health System was recognized today as an outstanding health care employer in New York, ranking in the top 15 on the prestigious Forbes list of “America’s Best-in-State Employers.” The best employers were identified based on 2.1 million recommendations from employees working for companies with more than 500 employees in the United States.

“I’m deeply honored that Mount Sinai has been recognized by Forbes as a consequence of the feedback provided by Mount Sinai faculty and staff. It heartens me that the efforts we make to demonstrate how much we value our staff resonate with the members of the Mount Sinai family. We have the incredible good fortune to work with talented, passionate people who face every challenge with fortitude, commitment, and loyalty, and serve our community for long periods of time—often decades,” said Jane Maksoud, Chief Human Resources Officer of Mount Sinai Health System.

“We invest in our employees through mentorship and education. We create an inclusive environment across roles, and make every effort to recognize their achievements,” said Valerie Orellana, Chief Human Resources Operations Officer for the Health System. “It’s thrilling to know that with this award, they are recognizing us, in turn.”

The evaluation for the “America's Best-In-State Employers” 2023 award was made on a state-by-state basis, based on three criteria:

In-State Indirect Recommendations : Participants were prompted to evaluate employers in their state that stand out either positively or negatively.

: Participants were prompted to evaluate employers in their state that stand out either positively or negatively. National in-Industry Indirect Recommendations : Participants were also prompted to evaluate other employers (nationally) in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively.

: Participants were also prompted to evaluate other employers (nationally) in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively. Direct Recommendations: Employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Additionally, employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements surrounding work-related topics regarding their current employer, such as working conditions, diversity, salary, potential for development, and company image.

Each employer in the ranking is assigned to one of 25 industries. Employees responded to the surveys anonymously using an online access panel.

“This award really reaffirms our deeply engaged workforce, which is exceptionally compassionate and committed,” said Diane Adams, Mount Sinai’s Chief Learning Officer. “Our tagline is ‘We find a way’ and every day they do just that. They bring their best selves to work in the service of our patients and are deeply engaged in Mount Sinai’s mission.”

