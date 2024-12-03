Newswise — Mount Sinai International (MSI), a part of the Mount Sinai Health System in New York that focuses on advancing health care across the world, will participate in the International Health Ministerial Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, on Wednesday and Thursday, December 4-5.

MSI’s President, Szabi Dorotovics, MD, MBA, and Executive Director, Saul Gitlin, will discuss strategies for identifying and developing global hospital-to-hospital collaborations and other long-term international ventures. This landmark event brings together global leaders, health ministers, and health care organizations from across the African continent to address critical health issues and advance regional medical systems.

The event, themed “Strengthening Health Systems for a Better Tomorrow,” will engage government officials and industry leaders as they delve into the challenges facing the global health care system. Agenda topics will range from pharmaceuticals and manufacturing to access to medicines, research and development, diagnostics, HIV/AIDS, health equity, and women’s health. Africa-specific initiatives enhancing health care delivery, digital health and innovation, and financing and investment opportunities will also take center stage at the summit.

Engaging, Interactive Sessions

The Summit will include keynote sessions by expert speakers addressing health care challenges and opportunities, as well as panel discussions offering insightful and interactive platforms for debate and actionable solutions. Dr. Dorotovics will participate in a focal panel on Thursday, December 5, at 11 am African time, titled “How Healthcare Delivery Is Transforming and Advancing Health Systems.” This session will detail some of the most impactful initiatives taking place within hospitals across the world, from infrastructure development, partnerships, and complex care centers to patient experience and digital transformation projects. These initiatives will showcase how health care is evolving within health care facilities and making a tangible difference in achieving access to, and delivery of, best-in-class care, thereby improving patients’ lives.

“Mount Sinai International’s mission is to guide and propel health care partners from around the globe with Mount Sinai’s collective knowledge and experience,” said Dr. Dorotovics. “Our aim is to support the transformation of global hospitals and health care organizations as they seek to attain the highest international standards of health care delivery. We look forward to learning from esteemed delegates about the current African health care landscape, while exploring how Mount Sinai could assist in accelerating regional, national, and local health care development.”

To learn more about how Mount Sinai International is paving the way for the future of global health care through health innovation and international collaboration, please visit https://www.mountsinai.org/about/international.

