Newswise — Mount Sinai Health System today announced that Crain’s New York Business Journal has named three of its leaders to its 2023 Notable Health Care Leaders list. They are Ashutosh Tewari, MBBS, MCh, Kyung Hyun Kim, MD Professor and Chair of the Milton and Carroll Petrie Department of Urology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Surgeon-in-Chief of the new Tisch Cancer Hospital; Pamela Abner, MPA, CPXP, Vice President and Chief Diversity Operations Officer, Mount Sinai Health System; and Scott Lorin, MD, MBA, President of Mount Sinai Brooklyn and Associate Professor of Medicine at Icahn Mount Sinai.

Crain’s 2023 Notable Health Care Leaders list honors individuals in health care who are deemed by their peers and the Crain’s editorial staff to be influencing change in health care through their executive responsibility, leadership abilities, medical expertise, achievements, philanthropic endeavors, and innovation.

“Every day we are able to deliver the equitable, high-quality health care our patients deserve thanks in no small part to the efforts of Dr. Ashutosh Tewari, Pamela Abner, and Dr. Scott Lorin. I am incredibly proud of these individuals for representing the best of the Mount Sinai Health System, and working each and every day to drive innovation, equity, and success. It is a delight to celebrate the passion and dedicated leadership that we see in Dr. Tewari, Pamela, and Dr. Lorin, and I am sincerely grateful for their hard work at our Health System,” said Kenneth L. Davis, MD, Chief Executive Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System.

Dr. Tewari has been a pioneer in robotic surgery, has made seminal contributions to prostate cancer research all while maintaining a very busy clinical practice. In 2022, he launched the Mount Sinai Robert F. Smith Mobile Prostate Cancer Screening Unit, a community-based initiative to support prostate health in the Black community and other communities of need. He is also affiliated with more than 40 professional associations and organizations, including the American Urological Association, the Society of Minimally Invasive Surgery, the Society of Robotic Surgery, and the Society of Urologic Oncology.

Ms. Abner serves as a strategy lead for Mount Sinai’s first-of-its-kind Road Map for Action to Address Racism, and works to build connection and community within the Health System to adopt a racial equity culture. With more than 25 years in the industry, Ms. Abner is a frequent speaker or panelist in national forums. Recently, Becker’s Healthcare recognized Ms. Abner as one of its “2023 Black Leaders to Know.”

Dr. Lorin has led the transformation of Mount Sinai Brooklyn and plays an integral role in the development and growth of needed health care services for Brooklyn residents. He has launched the opening of an ambulatory infusion center and pharmacy; the invigoration of clinical programs such as thoracic surgery, critical care, and interventional radiology; and the introduction of a robotic surgery program in Brooklyn to increase health and improve health outcomes.

This year’s honorees are profiled in the May 15 issue of Crain’s New York Business and online [insert link].

