Mount Sinai Leaders Showcase Innovations and Solutions in Health Delivery and Care Quality at Arab Health 2024

Newswise — New York, NY and Dubai, United Arab Emirates (January 29, 2024) – Mount Sinai Health System leaders will attend and present at Arab Health 2024, the Middle East’s largest healthcare exhibition and congress, on January 29 – February 1 at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Clinical and administrative leaders from Mount Sinai International will showcase the System’s expertise in delivering innovative, high-quality, safe, and effective health care with health care leaders from the Middle East and around the globe. Mount Sinai International representatives include Tao Xu, MD, Medical Director, Jonathan Wetzel, MBA-H, Executive Director, Wenqi Yue, MBA, MEng, Director, and Nicholas Churaman, MHA, Associate Director.

“We are proud to participate in Arab Health 2024 and represent the Mount Sinai Health System as part of the USA Pavilion,” said Szabi Dorotovics, MD, President of Mount Sinai International. “Our focus is to present best practices and solutions in healthcare delivery with the highest quality care standards and highlight accomplishments with partners from around the globe. We are forging long-term relationships in the Middle East and beyond and remain committed to advancing health care around the globe and to providing the global community with access to high-quality, effective, and innovative care solutions and practices.”

Arab Health 2024 will feature a range of experts represented from over 180 countries and draws over 110,000 healthcare professionals and influencers from more than 3,450 organizations. It is the premier healthcare event in the Middle East and includes an exhibition and congress for continuing medical education.

Dr. Tao Xu will participate in a panel discussion on Innovation and AI in Healthcare as part of the American Chamber of Commerce, alongside other global healthcare and industry experts. “Mount Sinai’s extensive expertise in incorporating AI into the clinical setting in safe and inclusive ways is well-established. I am looking forward to discussing ways to achieve this, and how applications of new technologies can enhance healthcare quality, outcomes, address healthcare disparities, and improve the digital experience for patients, providers, and staff.”

Mount Sinai International has a proven record of accomplishment in developing long-term partnerships and facilitating knowledge transfer and innovation in clinical medicine, hospital

management, quality, safety, and other related areas with hospitals and health systems spanning Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia.

Conference participants may visit representatives from Mount Sinai International and Mount Sinai Health System at booth H7.A59 to learn about the System’s rich history of innovation, its focus on global expansion, and opportunities for collaboration.

Mount Sinai International Representatives at Arab Health 2024:

Tao Xu, MD, Medical Director

Tao Xu, MD is a Board-Certified Internal Medicine physician practicing at the Mount Sinai Hospital. A graduate of the Johns Hopkins University, Dr. Xu earned her medical degree at the State University of New York at Stony Brook, and completed her Internship and Residency at the New York University Langone Medical Center. She is currently an Associate Professor at the Icahn School of Medicine, and faculty in the Division of Hospital Medicine, a part of the Department of Medicine for the Mount Sinai Health System. From 2013 to 2018, Dr. Xu served as the Medical Director of the Mount Sinai Hospital 9-West inpatient medicine unit. She was the leader of multiple unit-wide as well as departmental Quality and Patient Safety initiatives, including Hand Hygiene, Hospital Acquired Infections, Throughput Metrics, Transitions of Care, and Patient Experience. Her close collaboration with multidisciplinary Quality and Patient Safety teams led to her receiving the Department of Nursing 31st Annual Physician of the Year award in 2018. Dr. Xu joined the Mount Sinai International team as the Medical Director, overseeing Quality and Patient Safety training, education, program development, and Joint Commission International accreditation preparation. Since 2018, Dr. Xu joined the Mount Sinai International team as the Medical Director, overseeing Quality and Patient Safety training, education, program development, and Joint Commission International accreditation preparation. Her leadership in international collaborations spans across countries in Europe, South America, and Asia.

Jonathan Wetzel, MBA-H, Executive Director

Jonathan Wetzel serves as an Executive Director of Mount Sinai International and is responsible for managing a diverse portfolio of active relationships and launching new partnerships. Jonathan was part of the team that established Mount Sinai International in 2014. He plays a key role in the team’s operational oversite and in Mount Sinai’s global expansion. Jonathan joined Mount Sinai in 2013 as Manager of Network Development where he focused on local and regional strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and relationship management for the Mount Sinai Health Network. Before joining Mount Sinai Mr. Wetzel served as Project Manager, Western Region, for Northwell Health, where he began his career as an Administrative Fellow.

Wenqi Yue, MBA, MEng, Director

Wenqi Yue, MBA, MEng (she/her) joined the Mount Sinai Health System in 2020, as a Director for Mount Sinai International (MSI). Alongside this role, she currently serves as Co-Chair of the Communications Sub-Committee for the Mount Sinai Center for Asian Equity and Professional Development (CAEPD). Leveraging over a decade of experience across diverse sectors - in large, mature corporations and nimble startups - Wenqi navigates complex, ambiguous environments to drive innovative solutions, focusing on aligning product and service strategies to client needs. At MSI, she leads the full project cycle, supporting international projects from planning and commissioning to hospital opening, operations and improvement. Before Mount Sinai, Wenqi worked as a program development manager at Acera Surgical, a bioscience company.

Nicholas Churaman, MHA, Associate Director

Nicholas Churaman serves as an Associate Director for Mount Sinai International, and has been a member of the team since 2022. In this capacity, he works closely with senior leaders in providing strategic support, advisory and consulting services, and training and education to international partners. Nicholas co-manages Mount Sinai International’s administrative responsibilities that are pivotal in maintaining operations and expansion activities. Before joining Mount Sinai in 2019, Nicholas held various roles in healthcare operations at Northwell Health such as Patient Services Assistant, Practice Office Coordinator, and Administrative Supervisor in the Department of Pediatrics and Surgery.

About the Mount Sinai Health System



The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai advances medicine and health through unrivaled education and translational research and discovery to deliver care that is the safest, highest quality, most accessible and equitable, and the best value of any health system in the nation. The Health System includes approximately 7,300 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 415 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the top 20 U.S. hospitals and is top in the nation by specialty: No. 1 in Geriatrics and top 20 in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology,

Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, Rehabilitation, and Urology. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked No. 12 in Ophthalmology. Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital is ranked in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” among the country’s best in four out of 10 pediatric specialties. The Icahn School of Medicine is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Medical Schools," aligned with a U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll" Hospital, and No. 14 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding. Newsweek’s “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals” ranks The Mount Sinai Hospital as No. 1 in New York and in the top five globally, and Mount Sinai Morningside in the top 20 globally.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Mount Sinai International

Mount Sinai International, LLC (MSI) is the organization within the Mount Sinai Health System dedicated to advancing the institution’s mission of delivering innovative, high-quality health care around the globe. We develop international collaborations to support the improvement of local health care delivery through long-term, strategic partnerships. Our key areas of focus include MSI’s key areas of focus include health system design and construction, health care delivery management, clinical program development, and best practices, medical quality and safety systems, and customized clinical and administrative staff education and training.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org/about/international.