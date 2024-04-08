Newswise — New York, NY and London, United Kingdom (April 11, 2024) – Mount Sinai Health System leaders will attend and present at the International Forum for Quality and Safety in Healthcare 2024, a preeminent healthcare quality event organized by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) and British Medical Journal (BMJ) on April 11th at ExCel London, United Kingdom. Clinical and administrative leaders from Mount Sinai International, Tao Xu, MD, Medical Director, Jonathan Wetzel, MBA-H, Executive Director, will discuss the System’s expertise in delivering innovative, high-quality, safe, and effective health care with health care leaders from around the globe.

“We are delighted that Dr. Xu and Mr. Wetzel are participating in the London Forum and will have the opportunity to showcase Mount Sinai’s positive impact on quality and safety improvement around the globe,” said Szabi Dorotovics, MD, President of Mount Sinai International.

The International Forum for Quality and Safety in Healthcare will feature over 200 speakers represented from around the world and draws over 2,000 healthcare professionals and influencers annually. The event includes a variety of lectures, panel discussions, and poster presentations focused on improvement, innovation, and transformation in healthcare quality and safety.

Dr. Tao Xu and Jonathan Wetzel, MBA-H will participate in a workshop titled “Enabling Change Across a Whole System” on Thursday, April 11, 2024. The discussion will focus on best practices in supporting quality and safety systems development and improvement in organizations around the world and co-presenters include other global healthcare quality and safety experts from Canada, England, and Scotland. “Mount Sinai International has extensive expertise in quality and safety advisory initiatives. We are excited to share our best practices and lessons learned with participants so that they can apply these within their own organizations, no matter their location,” said Tao Xu, MD, Medical Director, Mount Sinai International.

Mount Sinai International has a proven record of accomplishment in developing long-term partnerships and facilitating knowledge transfer and innovation in clinical medicine, hospital management, quality, safety, and other related areas with hospitals and health systems spanning Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia.

“Over the past decade, Mount Sinai International has established itself as a leader in international healthcare collaboration and advisory services. We are principally focused on extending the best practices of Mount Sinai to organizations around the world, in order to help them achieve their objectives to bring the highest quality and safety standards to their local communities and patients. It is an honor to share what we have learned and continue to learn from these relationships with the esteemed audience at the London Forum,” said Jonathan Wetzel, MBA-H, Executive Director, Mount Sinai International.

Conference participants may visit representatives from Mount Sinai International and Mount Sinai Health System after session A2 “Enabling Change Across a Whole System” on April 11th from 11:00 AM to 12:15 PM (British time) to learn about Mount Sinai’s rich history of innovation in quality and safety, its focus on global expansion, and opportunities for collaboration.

Mount Sinai International Representatives at the International Forum for Quality and Safety in Healthcare 2024 (London):

Tao Xu, MD, Medical Director

Tao Xu, MD is a Board-Certified Internal Medicine physician practicing at the Mount Sinai Hospital. A graduate of the Johns Hopkins University, Dr. Xu earned her medical degree at the State University of New York at Stony Brook, and completed her Internship and Residency at the New York University Langone Medical Center. She is currently an Associate Professor at the Icahn School of Medicine, and faculty in the Division of Hospital Medicine, a part of the Department of Medicine for the Mount Sinai Health System. From 2013 to 2018, Dr. Xu served as the Medical Director of the Mount Sinai Hospital 9-West inpatient medicine unit. She was the leader of multiple unit-wide as well as departmental Quality and Patient Safety initiatives, including Hand Hygiene, Hospital Acquired Infections, Throughput Metrics, Transitions of Care, and Patient Experience. Her close collaboration with multidisciplinary Quality and Patient Safety teams led to her receiving the Department of Nursing 31st Annual Physician of the Year award in 2018. Dr. Xu joined the Mount Sinai International team as the Medical Director, overseeing Quality and Patient Safety training, education, program development, and Joint Commission International accreditation preparation. Since 2018, Dr. Xu joined the Mount Sinai International team as the Medical Director, overseeing Quality and Patient Safety training, education, program development, and Joint Commission International accreditation preparation. Her leadership in international collaborations spans across countries in Europe, South America, and Asia.

Jonathan Wetzel, MBA-H, Executive Director

Jonathan Wetzel serves as an Executive Director of Mount Sinai International and is responsible for managing a diverse portfolio of active relationships and launching new partnerships. Jonathan was part of the team that established Mount Sinai International in 2014. He plays a key role in the team’s operational oversite and in Mount Sinai’s global expansion. Jonathan joined Mount Sinai in 2013 as Manager of Network Development where he focused on local and regional strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and relationship management for the Mount Sinai Health Network. Before joining Mount Sinai Mr. Wetzel served as Project Manager, Western Region, for Northwell Health, where he began his career as an Administrative Fellow.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai advances medicine and health through unrivaled education and translational research and discovery to deliver care that is the safest, highest quality, most accessible and equitable, and the best value of any health system in the nation. The Health System includes approximately 7,300 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 415 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the top 20 U.S. hospitals and is top in the nation by specialty: No. 1 in Geriatrics and top 20 in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology,

Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, Rehabilitation, and Urology. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked No. 12 in Ophthalmology. Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital is ranked in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” among the country’s best in four out of 10 pediatric specialties. The Icahn School of Medicine is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Medical Schools," aligned with a U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll" Hospital, and No. 14 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding. Newsweek’s “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals” ranks The Mount Sinai Hospital as No. 1 in New York and in the top five globally, and Mount Sinai Morningside in the top 20 globally.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Mount Sinai International

Mount Sinai International, LLC (MSI) is the organization within the Mount Sinai Health System dedicated to advancing the institution’s mission of delivering innovative, high-quality health care around the globe. We develop international collaborations to support the improvement of local health care delivery through long-term, strategic partnerships. Our key areas of focus include MSI’s key areas of focus include health system design and construction, health care delivery management, clinical program development, and best practices, medical quality and safety systems, and customized clinical and administrative staff education and training.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org/about/international.