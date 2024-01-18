Mount Sinai Morningside is celebrating the 1st anniversary of the Incidental Lung Nodule Program, which promotes early diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths, according to the World Health Organization. Lung cancer accounts for 1 in every 5 cancer deaths in the United States; and as much as 20% of people who die from lung cancer in the U.S. have never smoked or used tobacco, says the American Cancer Society.

The Mount Sinai Morningside Incidental Lung Nodule Program uses AI to scan all radiology reports completed at our hospitals to search for incidental lung nodules. An incidental lung nodule is a spot with increased density on the lung that is detected on an X-ray that was ordered for other reasons, such as an emergency room visit for abdominal pain.

To date, Mount Sinai Morningside’s Incidental Lung Nodule Program has found more than 3,000 patients—including smokers, former smokers, and non-smokers—at potential risk for cancer after detection of a lung nodule. Of those patients, Mount Sinai has contacted, or is actively screening and tracking, more than 1,500 patients for any changes in lung nodules over time to detect and diagnose the disease in early stages.

“During my 25 plus years in medicine, I’ve seen far too many patients in late-stage lung cancers. But our studies show that lung cancer can be detected in early, curable stages through screening programs like the one at Mount Sinai Hospital, or through incidental lung nodule programs like the one we run at Mount Sinai Morningside,” said Javier Zulueta, MD, Chief of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Mount Sinai Morningside, who leads the Incidental Lung Nodule Program. “Furthermore, our goal is to engage physicians, current and former smokers, and the general public in early detection because we know surgery is an effective treatment. We also want Mount Sinai Morningside to be a screening and early detection hub that catches cancers early in West Harlem, a neighborhood that has high incidence of lung cancer. Our hospital serves this community and we are committed to improving health outcomes.”

Bottom line: In the United States, there are at least 1.6 million new lung nodules detected during X-ray exams every year and more than 6 out of 10 of these patients with nodules do not complete necessary follow ups, said Dr. Zulueta.

How it works: CT scans ordered for other illnesses and injuries are methodically scanned by a computerized search, a more equitable and inclusive tool for detecting lung cancer early. All of those scans with a reported and documented incidental lung nodule are reviewed by a team including pulmonologists who specialize in the condition. The scans are entered into a database for tracking and follow up. The Incidental Lung Nodule Program team notifies the ordering physician or the patient’s primary care doctor, if applicable, or reaches out to the patient directly with follow-up recommendations. During the follow up, Mount Sinai Morningside pulmonologists who specialize in lung nodules evaluate and continuously monitor patients with the condition to determine if the lung nodules are benign (contained) or cancerous (growing).

