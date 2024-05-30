Mount Sinai Named Among Top Hospitals and Health Systems in the U.S. for Fair and Inclusive Workplaces

Health System ranked No.4 by Fair360, formerly DiversityInc, in workplace transparency, equity, and fairness

Newswise — (New York, NY – May 30, 2024) – Marking a commitment to a diverse and inclusive environment for patients, staff, and faculty, Fair360 has ranked the Mount Sinai Health System No. 4 on its list of “Top Hospitals and Health Systems” for workplace fairness.

“We are honored to be recognized for our relentless commitment to fostering a health care and learning community that supports the well-being of every person throughout the Mount Sinai Health System,” said Pamela Y. Abner, MPA, CPXP, Senior Vice President and Health Equity Officer for the Mount Sinai Health System, and Chief Diversity Operations Officer for the Mount Sinai Hospital Groups. “We know that a thriving workplace starts with creating a fair workplace. Our mission is to engage with our staff, faculty, and students to cultivate an equitable and inclusive environment—allowing us to provide the best care for our patients.”

The survey by Fair360, formerly known as DiversityInc, has been the external validator since 2001 for large U.S. employers that model fairness in their talent strategies, workplace and supplier diversity practices, and philanthropic engagement. This year, 160 employers—with roughly 7.3 million U.S. employees—submitted data and metrics on leadership accountability, human capital diversity, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity, and philanthropy. The list evaluates companies based on six key areas of workplace fairness, including a measure of transparency, equitable outcomes for employees, and effectiveness of fairness strategies and practices.

“I’m delighted to recognize the companies on the Top 50 list for their ongoing commitment to workplace fairness,” said Luke Visconti, Founder and Chairman of Fair360. “The data shows that over the long term, companies that consistently put their employees first and have strong track records of respecting and embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion are stronger performers and better equipped to adapt to market conditions.”

Specialty lists, including the top hospitals and health systems ranking, are based on a data-driven evaluation that does not produce a set number of companies on a list. The companies are evaluated on group performance, and the cutoff takes place where there is a significant difference between the top companies and the next runner-up.

Mount Sinai has also been recognized for its diversity in health care leadership. Becker’s Healthcare recently named Ms. Abner and Gary C. Butts, MD, Executive Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for the Mount Sinai Health System, among the top Black health care leaders to know in 2024. These health care leaders are recognized for shaping patient experience, educating and training the next generation of health care providers, and furthering equity and inclusion.

About Fair360

Fair360, formerly known as DiversityInc, leverages comparative human capital data to help organizations develop fair and inclusive workplaces utilizing benchmarking and best practices. Its mission is to provide committed leaders with insights to drive an effective workforce planning strategy, ensuring equity for all employees. Fair360 is a VA-certified and veteran-owned business. It is certified by Disability:IN as a company owned by a person with a disability.

For more information, visit the Fair360 website, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with 48,000 employees working across eight hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 600 research and clinical labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it. Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 9,000 primary and specialty care physicians and 11 free-standing joint-venture centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s® “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals, Best in State Hospitals, World Best Hospitals and Best Specialty Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report’s® “Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report® “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2023-2024. For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.