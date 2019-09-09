Mount Sinai Named as National Leader in LGBTQ Health Care Equality

Newswise — Seven hospitals within the Mount Sinai Health System have been recognized as national leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2019 Healthcare Equality Index (HEI). The HEI is a scoring system which rates hospitals and health care facilities on policies and best practices in LGBTQ patient-centered care in four areas: non-discrimination and staff training; patient services and support; employee benefits and policies; and patient and community engagement.

This year, The Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke's, Mount Sinai West, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Queens, and New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai were all selected to be given “LGBTQ Health Care Equality Leader” designation in the 12th annual HEI report, receiving the maximum score in each section and earning an overall score of 100.

Mount Sinai Beth Israel was the first hospital in New York City to receive this honor, in 2010.

“This important designation is an incredible honor for Mount Sinai and continues to showcase our commitment for LGBTQ patients, visitors, and employees,” said Gary C. Butts, MD, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer and Director, Office for Diversity and Inclusion, Mount Sinai Health System. “We pride ourselves on being a health care system that ensures diversity and inclusion as an integral core institutional value.”

"Mount Sinai has created a diverse organization that understands the needs of the many communities we serve," said David L. Reich, MD, President and Chief Operating Officer, The Mount Sinai Hospital. "We are very proud of the work we do throughout our Health System to create a competent clinical environment, train and educate physicians committed to this goal, and mainstream health services for the LGBTQ community.”

“Mount Sinai has truly become an innovator in establishing an integrated system of care for LGBTQ patients with groundbreaking programs such as Mount Sinai’s Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery; the first fellowship in transgender surgery and psychiatry in the country; and a health care career pipeline program to offer LGBTQ high school students of color opportunities for mentorship and internships within the Mount Sinai Health System,” said Barbara E. Warren, PsyD, CPXP, Director, LGBT Programs and Policies, Office for Diversity and Inclusion, Mount Sinai Health System.

For more information about the Healthcare Equality Index 2019, or to download a free copy of the report, visit https://www.hrc.org/hei.



