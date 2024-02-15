FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Mount Sinai Named Official Medical Service Provider for International Sumo League

Physicians from the Department of Rehabilitation and Human Performance will play a key role in preparing athletes for tournaments

Newswise — (New York, NY – February 15, 2024) – For the first time, the Mount Sinai Health System has been named the official medical service provider for the International Sumo League—the world’s largest league of sumo wrestlers. Physicians from the Department of Rehabilitation and Human Performance are playing a key role in preparing the elite sumo wrestlers competing in international tournaments, including the upcoming World Championship Sumo at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday, February 18.

“We are excited to partner with International Sumo League and offer comprehensive care and expert guidance to these incredible athletes, and we can’t wait to watch everyone’s hard work pay off at the 2024 World Championship Sumo,” says Joseph Herrera, DO, the Lucy G. Moses Professor and Chair of Rehabilitation and Human Performance, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “Our talented staff will be providing onsite medical care at events for these competitors while also providing guidance to improve overall human performance.”

Under the partnership with International Sumo League, Mount Sinai Physicians will be ringside during these events, evaluating and treating a wide range of athlete injuries. The Mount Sinai team will also focus on working with the athletes on injury prevention and optimizing their human performance outside of the wrestling ring. Sumo wrestlers will participate in Mount Sinai’s specialized “Performance360” program, which customizes strategies to enhance and improve strength and conditioning, nutrition, and mental health, and address possible medical issues. Mount Sinai will also launch new research on sumo wrestlers—a group of athletes with high levels of muscle and body mass—that are understudied and a new area of medicine. The work will focus on the physiology of a sumo wrestler, along with what injuries they are prone to, and injury prevention. “We are so excited to be helping these world-class athletes—their training, fueling, and build is so unique, and we can’t wait to optimize their health and human performance. This partnership highlights our skill and expertise and dedication to this sport,” says Mariam Zakhary, DO, Assistant Professor of Rehabilitation and Human Performance at Icahn Mount Sinai and program director for the sports medicine fellowship. “We not only see the importance of providing the best care for these athletes, but are looking into research to further the sport through data collection and analysis.”

The International Sumo League’s partnership with Mount Sinai runs through December 2024. Physicians from Mount Sinai’s Department of Rehabilitation and Human Performance have also partnered with USA Fencing as its official medical services provider.

