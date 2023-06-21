

Newswise — (New York, NY – June 21, 2023) – Mount Sinai Health System patients will experience greater access to care, fast identification of symptoms, efficient online search and connection to specialists, and easy appointment scheduling thanks to newly launched Digital Experience tools accessible on their smartphones or computers.

These digital tools include Virtual Urgent Care to address non-emergencies such as the flu or mild COVID-19 infection, Virtual Primary Care to schedule doctor visits including annual wellness exams, and Check Symptoms & Get Care, an intelligent care navigation system that includes a short questionnaire for patients to self-identify their ailments and a personalized list of telehealth or in-person care options based on their results.

Mount Sinai is the first health system in New York City to use this digital self-triage system, developed by Mount Sinai’s Digital and Technology Partners department in partnership with Clearstep, an artificial intelligence chat health care assistant.

The Check Symptoms & Get Care platform uses natural language processing, a branch of artificial intelligence, to translate complex medical data into user-friendly content. This tool can currently identify and match more than 300 unique primary symptoms. The new suite of digital tools also includes Mount Sinai Virtual Assistant, which can assist patients with questions and manage appointments.

“Mount Sinai is committed to providing a seamless digital experience that encourages our patients to proactively engage with their care team, manage their health progress, and take advantage of ongoing support and resources,” said Kristin Myers, MPH, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System and Dean for Digital and Information Technology of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “Our latest digital tools also leverage automation and integration throughout the Health System, streamlining processes and support services, so our priority and focus remains continuity of care and equitable access to services for our diverse community.”

The Digital Experience tools expand on existing capabilities of MyMountSinai, a mobile app developed in 2021, as an online gateway to Mount Sinai physicians and services. Through MyMountSinai, patients are able to access health records and lab results, schedule appointments, check in for appointments, conduct video visits, pay bills, and request prescription refills.

“We know access to high-quality services—including urgent, primary and specialty care—is imperative for healthy communities,” said Kelly Cassano, DO, Chief Executive Officer of the Mount Sinai Doctors Faculty Practice, Dean for Clinical Affairs at Icahn Mount Sinai, and Senior Vice President for Ambulatory Operations of the Mount Sinai Health System. “Through transformative innovation and expansion of our telehealth options, Mount Sinai continues to deliver world-leading care, especially when and where our patients most conveniently need it.”

Patients can log into either the MyMountSinai website or mobile app and navigate the main menu tab to select Check Symptoms & Get Care under the Find Care section. All of Mount Sinai’s Digital Experience tools can be accessed at Digital Patient Tools and Resources.

To learn more about how to use the Digital Experience tools, watch a video here.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 43,000 employees working across eight hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 300 labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time — discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 7,400 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture outpatient surgery centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. We are consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals, receiving high “Honor Roll” status, and are highly ranked: No. 1 in Geriatrics and top 20 in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, Rehabilitation, and Urology. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked No. 12 in Ophthalmology. U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” ranks Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital among the country’s best in several pediatric specialties. The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is ranked No. 14 nationwide in National Institutes of Health funding and in the 99th percentile in research dollars per investigator according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. Newsweek’s “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals” ranks The Mount Sinai Hospital as No. 1 in New York and in the top five globally, and Mount Sinai Morningside in the top 20 globally.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.