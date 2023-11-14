Newswise — Kimberly Glassman, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, FAONL, FAAN, has been appointed as the new Dean of the Mount Sinai Phillips School of Nursing (PSON) and Vice President for Nursing Academic Affairs of the Mount Sinai Health System, effective Friday, December 29.

“I am delighted to join the expert faculty, administrators, staff, and students at PSON,” said Dr. Glassman. “The unique, integrated relationship between PSON and the Mount Sinai Health System supports our nursing students with combined classroom and clinical experiences, providing a rich foundation for their entry into clinical practice and their nursing career.”

Dr. Glassman has been an outstanding leader in higher education administration and health care throughout her career at New York University (NYU) Rory Meyers College of Nursing. Her roles there included clinical professor, Senior Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, Associate Dean of Partnership Innovation, and Senior Vice President for Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer of NYU Langone Medical Center.

“We are honored and excited to welcome Dr. Glassman to our leadership team. Her strategic vision will propel our academic programs, grow our future cohorts, and provide our nursing students with an excellent foundation that prepares them for a rewarding nursing career,” said, Beth Oliver, DNP, RN, FAAN, Chief Nurse Executive and Senior Vice President, Cardiac Services, Mount Sinai Health System.

“I look forward to working with her closely to continue the momentum at the School,” Dr. Oliver continued. “We have invested in infrastructure and programs with innovative classrooms and simulation programs in upper Manhattan with close proximity to The Mount Sinai Hospital and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and have created partnerships with our Harlem community to create bridge programs for youth with interest in nursing careers. These efforts will grow a robust pipeline of nurses and nursing leaders who are mission-driven in bettering the health of all people and all communities.”

Dr. Glassman will create a dynamic and strategic road map for the future of the school. This will include identifying new areas of growth and innovation; establishing PSON as a leader in nursing education in New York City; developing a regional model for addressing the critical shortage of front-line nurses; identifying new avenues for attracting, retaining, and developing outstanding faculty; providing strong fiscal management of PSON; and building strong relationships across the Mount Sinai Health System and community. Additionally, she’ll look to design and advance interprofessional education alongside health system nursing leadership and ideate strategies to ensure best practices for clinical rotations and retention of graduates. Dr. Glassman will report to Dr. Oliver and PSON’s Board and will work in collaboration with faculty, students, and staff.

She has presented nationally on a variety of clinical and nursing leadership topics; coauthored the book Data Makes the Difference: The Smart Nurse’s Handbook for Using Data to Improve Care, published by the American Nurses Association; and written many chapters for textbooks and peer-reviewed journal articles. She also has received many prestigious awards, including the Rudin Award for Exemplary Service to New York City and the Distinguished Achievement Medal from the College of Physicians of Philadelphia. Dr. Glassman has served on a variety of boards and advisory groups, including the advisory board for EBSCO Health, Nurses Improving Care for Health-systems Elders (NICHE) program, and the Pacific College of Oriental Medicine’s RN to BSN program. She is also the former president of the New York Organization of Nurse Executives and Leaders and a former representative of the Nursing Alliance for Quality Care to the National Quality Forum Measures Application Partnership Hospital Workgroup, which advises performance metrics to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Dr. Glassman received both her PhD in Theory and Research Development and her Master of Nursing Administration from NYU. She was honored as an inaugural Fellow of the American Organization of Nurse Leaders, is a graduate of the Johnson & Johnson Wharton Fellows Program in Management for Nurse Executives at the University of Pennsylvania, and is an alumna of the Robert Wood Johnson Nurse Executive Fellow Program. She has been named a Fellow of both the New York Academy of Medicine and the American Academy of Nursing; and is a member of the American Nurses Association, American Organization of Nurse Executives, Association of Leadership Science in Nursing, Council for the Advancement of Nursing Science, and Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society.

