Newswise — The Mount Sinai Health System has officially unveiled its new, state-of-the-art Mount Sinai Phillips School of Nursing (PSON) campus, located at 126th Street and Lexington Avenue. This month marks the 120th anniversary of the school, known formerly as Phillips School of Nursing at Mount Sinai Beth Israel and renamed to coincide with the event.

Community members joined PSON students, faculty, and Health System leaders in a ceremonial event. The cutting-edge facility includes a high-tech simulation lab and classrooms that will prepare future nurses to meet the health challenges of the day and to provide equitable care for the greater New York community.

“We are proud to continue our long history of training the best nurses in the country at the brand-new Phillips School of Nursing,” said Todd Ambrosia, DNP, MSN, FNP-BC, FNAP, Dean of the Mount Sinai Phillips School of Nursing and Vice President of Nursing Academic Affairs at Mount Sinai Health System. “We are excited to open the Phillips School of Nursing’s doors to the upper Manhattan community and hopefully inspire future nursing students to join us in our mission to provide extraordinary health care for all New Yorkers.”

The innovative facility encompasses more than 35,000 square feet and has allowed Mount Sinai to expand its classes and train more nurses than ever before, amidst a national shortage of nursing personnel. The school offers two programs: an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) and an RN-BSN to support and train nurses with the flexibility they need to succeed. PSON students will continue to complete training and clinical rotations across the Health System; the majority go on to work as full-time Mount Sinai nurses.

With the new facility, PSON continues its commitment to provide a diverse student population with progressive curricula that combine effective classroom teaching with clinical practice. The new PSON campus includes high-tech model hospital inpatient and operating rooms where students will have the opportunity to practice challenging and complex procedures in a highly equipped advanced simulation lab.

PSON is also dedicated to engaging its upper Manhattan neighbors through community-based programs facilitated by PSON students. These include a naloxone administration training program to prepare students to assist in life-saving administration of this medicine (also known as Narcan) during an opioid overdose emergency, and a mental health first-aid training for members of the community to teach how to help someone facing a mental health crisis or challenge. Trainees learn risk factors, warning signs, and how to guide someone to helpful resources.

PSON has also established a partnership with East Harlem Dream School to expose students in kindergarten through grade 12 to careers in health care by offering health education and training through a summer Health Sciences Academy, college readiness, and certified nursing assistant programs.

The Phillips School of Nursing is part of Mount Sinai’s expanded investment in and long-standing commitment to best serve upper Manhattan. In addition to PSON, Mount Sinai opened the New York Proton Center, in partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Montefiore Health System, at 126th Street and Third Avenue in 2019.

In 2023, Mount Sinai will continue its ambitious investment in upper Manhattan with the opening of the Harlem Health Center at 124th Street. Mount Sinai Doctors also operates a long-established and well-regarded primary care practice on 147th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard. Mount Sinai remains committed to bringing inclusive, equitable, and high-quality medical care and cutting-edge technology into the communities it serves in New York and beyond.

About the Mount Sinai Phillips School of Nursing

Founded in 1904, PSON is dedicated to the professional education of undergraduate nursing. Because it is part of the Mount Sinai Health System, students benefit from an impressive array of clinical experiences, in the hospital and in the community. The school offers an Accelerated BSN and a RN to BSN program. he school has designed a variety of innovative curricula responding to the special needs of working adults interested in entering the nursing profession, nurses interested in advancing their careers, and foreign-educated physicians and nurses who wish to pursue nursing practice in the United States. In 2014 and again in 2019, the National League of Nursing designated the school a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education in the category of Student Learning and Professional Development. Located in the East Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, convenient to public transportation, the school currently enrolls close to 350 students. In addition to CCNE, the School is accredited in nursing for its baccalaureate program by the New York State Board of Regents and the Commissioner of Education.