Newswise — The Mount Sinai Phillips School of Nursing is celebrating two graduating 2022 classes, August and December, with a total of 150 students. The graduation ceremony will take place on Thursday, December 15, at 4 pm at The Mount Sinai Hospital, Annenberg Building, Stern Auditorium (1468 Madison Ave. NY, NY 10029).

These classes are the first to graduate from the School’s new, cutting-edge facility in East Harlem. It includes a high-tech simulation lab and classrooms to prepare nurses to meet the health care challenges of the day. Graduates come from all over the country, represent a variety of backgrounds and ages, and have different reasons for wanting to become nurses.

All graduates of the 2022 class are a part of the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN), a program to support and train nurses with the flexibility they need to succeed. It is one of two programs the school offers, along with an RN-to-BSN program. All of this year’s graduates have received offers for positions at the Mount Sinai Health System.

“It is definitely a unique time for nursing, as our health care landscape is ever-changing and evolving in response to highly critical situations. But it’s every part of who these graduates are becoming, and I thank each student and graduate for rising to the challenge with such courage,” said Todd Ambrosia, DNP, MSN, MBA, APRN, FNP-BC, FNAP, Dean of the Mount Sinai Phillips School of Nursing and Vice President for Nursing Academic Affairs, Mount Sinai Health System. “For all of us, if there was ever a time when we needed to come together and say, ‘We will make space for humanity in our care, and let it transform us into a more compassionate, courageous, resilient community,’ this is the time. And we are the ones to do it.”

The graduation program will start with an introduction from Dean Ambrosia and processional of the faculty and graduating class, followed by greetings from Janet Green, Co-Chair of the Mount Sinai Phillips School of Nursing Board and granddaughter of Seymour Phillips, for whom the school is named, and Beth Oliver, DNP, RN, FAAN, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive, Mount Sinai Health System.

The keynote address will be given by Lorraine McGrath, MA, RN-BC, Senior Director of Clinical Affairs, and Associate Professor at the Mount Sinai Phillips School of Nursing. Brittany Robinson, salutatorian from the class of December 2022 will be giving the student address. Following the presentation of the graduating class and conferring of degrees, Vice Dean Laly Joseph and Assistant Dean Vivian Lien will distribute awards to graduating students and Lynn Rubenstein, MA, RN, Professor Emeritus, Mount Sinai Phillips School of Nursing, will deliver the international pledge for nurses.

About the Mount Sinai Phillips School of Nursing

Founded in 1904, PSON is dedicated to the professional education of undergraduate nurses. Because it is part of the Mount Sinai Health System, students benefit from an impressive array of clinical experiences, in the hospital and in the community. The school offers an Accelerated BSN and a RN to BSN program. The school has designed a variety of innovative curricula responding to the special needs of working adults interested in entering the nursing profession, nurses interested in advancing their careers, and foreign-educated physicians and nurses who wish to pursue nursing practice in the United States. In 2014 and again in 2019, the National League of Nursing designated the school a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education in the category of Student Learning and Professional Development. Located in the East Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, convenient to public transportation, the school currently enrolls close to 350 students. In addition to CCNE, the School is accredited in nursing for its baccalaureate program by the New York State Board of Regents and the Commissioner of Education.

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 43,000 employees working across eight hospitals, over 400 outpatient practices, over 300 labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education.

