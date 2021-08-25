Newswise — New York, NY (August 25, 2021) – Mount Sinai Queens has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Associations’ Heart-Check mark for Advanced Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center (TSC) Certification. The hospital achieved this recognition by meeting rigorous standards for performing endovascular thrombectomy and demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. This distinction highlights the highest level of quality provided in the care of patients with stroke-related diagnoses.

Mount Sinai Queens underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review by a surveyor from The Joint Commission, a global driver of quality improvement and patient safety in health care. The surveyor evaluated compliance with standards and quality metrics, including endovascular procedures, post-procedural care, and all other areas of the hospital involved in the care of stroke patients. TSC Certification is a reflection of the safety, quality, and efficiency of the Center’s specially designed equipment, which is unique to the United States.

“This accreditation is a testament to the tireless commitment of so many teams within the hospital that go above and beyond to provide the highest quality of care for our stroke patients,” said J Mocco, MD, MS, Professor and Vice Chair of Neurosurgery, Mount Sinai Health System, and Director of the Cerebrovascular Center, Mount Sinai Queens. “We had a vision to create a stroke center equipped with the most advanced diagnostic, imaging, and treatment capabilities, and we have accomplished that. This Joint Commission recognition is the icing on the cake.”

The Cerebrovascular Stroke Center at Mount Sinai Queens opened in June 2019. Serving as a new global model for stroke care, the Center was designed to provide the fastest and most efficient treatment for people experiencing the most devastating form of stroke—large vessel occlusion (LVO) strokes. With dual modalities of biplane angiography, combined with computed tomography (CT), the treatment allows diagnostic CT and the thrombectomy procedure to occur in the same room, on the same table, resulting in improved efficiency, speed, and quality.

“We have strategically assembled a team of exceptionally talented, leading stroke experts who are collaborative and entirely committed to providing exceptional outcomes for our patients,” said Joshua B. Bederson, MD, Leonard I. Malis, MD/Corinne and Joseph Graber Professor and Chair of Neurosurgery, Mount Sinai Health System. “This certification from The Joint Commission reflects the commitment of our team and the excellence of work that has made Mount Sinai an internationally recognized leader in the field.”

“Mount Sinai Queens has now become a destination site for the most advanced stroke care possible rather than a pit stop to other Manhattan-based hospitals,” said Cameron Hernandez, MD, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Mount Sinai Queens. “Earning this certification is indicative of our hospital’s steadfast dedication to our Queens community and beyond.”

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai advances medicine and health through unrivaled education and translational research and discovery to deliver care that is the safest, highest-quality, most accessible and equitable, and the best value of any health system in the nation. The Health System includes approximately 7,300 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 415 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the top 20 U.S. hospitals and is top in the nation by specialty: No. 1 in Geriatrics and top 20 in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, Rehabilitation, and Urology. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked No. 12 in Ophthalmology. Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital is ranked in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” among the country’s best in four out of 10 pediatric specialties. The Icahn School of Medicine is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Medical Schools," aligned with a U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll" Hospital, and No. 14 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding. Newsweek’s “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals” ranks The Mount Sinai Hospital as No. 1 in New York and in the top five globally, and Mount Sinai Morningside in the top 20 globally.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

###