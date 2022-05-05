Newswise — (New York, NY – May 5, 2022) – In recognition of comprehensive efforts to ensure diversity, equity, and inclusion in its workforce and leadership, the Mount Sinai Health System was ranked No. 5 on DiversityInc’s Top Hospitals and Health Systems list for 2022.

“We are very pleased that DiversityInc has ranked the Mount Sinai Health System as a top health care company for diversity in the nation, acknowledging our continued DEI efforts, including recruitment and mentorship programs to advance equity for people of color and women, and increasing inclusion for BIPOC investigators in research,” said Gary Butts, MD, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for the Mount Sinai Health System and Dean for Diversity Programs, Policy, and Community Affairs at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “We are also proud that our leadership efforts continue to be recognized and that the need for and impact of a diverse, inclusive, and culturally competent workforce is once again being commended. It is imperative that we continue identifying and implementing improved ways to serve the needs of our vastly diverse patient populations.”

In the past year, Mount Sinai has launched a technology commercialization fund to support women and Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) health care innovators; appointed two new Biomedical Laureates in a program that is advancing diverse research and mentorship; enrolled 11 partner medical schools in its Anti-Racist Transformation (ART) in Medical Education initiative to address deeply entrenched racism and bias in medicine; and received an multimillion dollar National Institutes of Health grant to implement strategies for recruiting faculty members from groups underrepresented in the biomedical sciences.

The DiversityInc Top 50 list, issued annually since 2001, recognizes the nation’s top companies for diversity and inclusion management. These U.S. companies excel in six key areas: leadership accountability, human capital diversity metrics, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity, and philanthropy. Companies have display their commitment through efforts such as hiring, retaining, and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, veterans, and people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and gender nonbinary (LGB/TGNB). This year’s award dinner—held in New York City on May 3—also focused on the impact culture has on the environment and why diversity, equity, and inclusion are necessary to create sustainable change.

In addition to the multiple diversity criteria, a self-assessment questionnaire also evaluates hospitals and health care systems on best practices in employee resource group participation, manager participation in cross-cultural mentoring, executive diversity councils setting goals tied to executive compensation, and educating and mentoring diverse suppliers.

“Board and senior management accountability and a measured focus on equitable access to talent development programs were two areas of marked improvement of this year’s survey participants,” said Carolynn Johnson, DiversityInc’s Chief Executive Officer.

The 2022 Top 50 Companies for Diversity results will be featured on DiversityInc.com and in DiversityInc magazine. The complete Top Hospitals and Health Systems for 2022 can be found here.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City’s largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai advances medicine and health through unrivaled education and translational research and discovery to deliver care that is the safest, highest-quality, most accessible and equitable, and the best value of any health system in the nation. The Health System includes approximately 7,300 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 415 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked on U.S. News & World Report’s “Honor Roll” of the top 20 U.S. hospitals and is top in the nation by specialty: No. 1 in Geriatrics and top 20 in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, Rehabilitation, and Urology. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked No. 12 in Ophthalmology. Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital is ranked in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” among the country’s best in four out of 10 pediatric specialties. The Icahn School of Medicine is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Medical Schools,” aligned with a U.S. News & World Report “Honor Roll” Hospital, and No. 14 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding. Newsweek’s “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals” ranks The Mount Sinai Hospital as No. 1 in New York and in the top five globally, and Mount Sinai Morningside in the top 20 globally.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.