Newswise — (New York, NY – July 18, 2022) –The Mount Sinai Health System was honored with one of the highest honors in health care diversity, the 2022 Carolyn Boone Lewis Equity of Care Award by the American Hospital Association’s Institute for Diversity and Health Equity on Sunday, July 17.

Mount Sinai was selected as the 2022 Equity of Care Award winner for displaying leadership through its health equity, diversity, and inclusion initiatives. Most notably, the Health System’s Road Map for Action is a framework detailing plans to drive change and eliminate health disparities and racism. Part of the framework includes recruiting and training Black and other underrepresented staff and faculty; forming partnerships to accelerate anti-racism and equity efforts throughout all hospitals; and pushing for innovative approaches to address structural racism.

“While we are on a long journey, we appreciate this recognition for our anti-racism efforts and early impact across the Health System,” said Gary Butts, MD, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for the Mount Sinai Health System and Dean for Diversity Programs, Policy, and Community Affairs at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “This award acknowledges the important commitment and work of our Mount Sinai leaders and system community at large in helping advance this work, and we are grateful to all of you. We are fortunate to be uniquely positioned to build on the longstanding work of the Office for Diversity and Inclusion and our many partners across Icahn Mount Sinai and the Health System.”

During the pandemic, Mount Sinai expanded outreach efforts to address COVID-19-related disparities by performing COVID-19 tests at more than 400 community events throughout New York City and administering more than 8,000 vaccinations across Nassau County. To advance cultural awareness and understanding, Mount Sinai built a robust diversity, equity, and inclusion educational portfolio and included topics such as anti-racism, data and disparities, the administrative talent pipeline, and unconscious bias. In 2021, the Health System launched a two-part course titled “Creating a Brave Space for Conversations About Race,” and created a committee to address anti-Asian bias and racism.

Mount Sinai also designed a data collection method to increase access to and use of race, ethnicity, and language preference data by establishing metrics and dashboards that assess health disparities. It also developed educational modules on the collection of sexual orientation and gender identity and preferred name and gender pronoun data for clinical and patient staff intake.

“We know that to provide equitable and quality care we must use reliable, self-reported patient demographic information to identify differences in outcomes among communities,” said Pamela Abner, MPA, CPXP, Vice President and Chief Diversity Operations Officer for the Mount Sinai Hospital Groups. “Mount Sinai began our data collection efforts in 2016, and now to truly achieve greater equity, we must continue to remove all racist and biased structures that oppress marginalized groups.”

The Carolyn Boone Lewis Equity of Care Award is an annual recognition honoring the outstanding efforts by hospitals and health care systems to promote diversity, inclusion, and health equity—further advancing equity of care to all patients. Ms. Lewis was the first African American and first hospital trustee to chair the American Hospital Association Board. The not-for-profit association brings together health care provider organizations and individuals that are committed to the health improvement of their communities. Novant Health in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Thomas Jefferson University/Jefferson Health in Philadelphia were also recognized as 2022 honorees.

To learn more about the Mount Sinai Health System Task Force to Address Racism and Road Map for Action, watch the video here.

