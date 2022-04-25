Newswise — (New York, NY, April 25, 2022) – The Emergency Medicine Residents' Association (EMRA) of the American College of Emergency Physicians has honored Brendan G. Carr, MD, MS, Chair of Emergency Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine of Mount Sinai and Mount Sinai Health System, with the prestigious “2022 Chair of the Year Award.” He is the only department chair in the country to receive this distinction for 2022, recognizing his exceptional leadership.

This award highlights Dr. Carr’s innovation across Mount Sinai’s emergency departments, and his promotion of equity and innovation within Icahn Mount Sinai’s residency training programs. It also acknowledges Dr. Carr’s ability to go above and beyond to mentor emergency medicine residents, to support their interests, and to foster active participation in organized medicine, research, education, and community service.

Mount Sinai is home to two residencies in emergency medicine, a four-year program housed at The Mount Sinai Hospital and NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, and a three-year program housed at Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West. Residents in both programs spend a portion of their time at Mount Sinai Beth Israel. A resident from The Mount Sinai Hospital-Elmhurst residency program and an EMRA member nominated Dr. Carr for this award.

“I am grateful to be honored with this ‘Chair of the Year’ award. The Emergency Medicine residency programs at Mount Sinai are the heart of the department and I have never worked with a group of trainees so dedicated to their community and to each other,” says Dr. Carr. “Being recognized by the residents on the heels of two of the most difficult years anyone has ever had to be in training during is incredibly humbling. I’m grateful to them for saving countless lives during the serial COVID-19 surges and for the empathy and compassion that they bring to the workplace each and every day.”

Dr. Carr joined the Mount Sinai Health System in February 2020, just before COVID-19 spread across New York City, making it the initial epicenter of the pandemic in the United States. He has been recognized at Mount Sinai as well as nationally for his leadership during the pandemic. He frequently represented Mount Sinai in his updates to the media on the state of the COVID-19 surge in New York, and continues to work on local, regional, and national initiatives focused on improving the Health System’s emergency and critical care capacity. He is the founder and Director of Mount Sinai’s Center for Healthcare Readiness and a strategic advisor for the National Special Pathogen System of Care. He has been received continuous federal funding for his research over the course of his career.

“I am proud of Dr. Carr for receiving this honor; no one is more deserving. He is a standout leader, and his ability to mentor residents and be a stabilizing force during a tumultuous few years has been spectacular,” says Allison Lockwood, MD, Chief Resident in Emergency Medicine at Icahn Mount Sinai. “Dr. Carr serves as a role model for so many, taking the initiative to get to know and help trainees, and inspiring us to become leaders in the field of emergency medicine.”

Dr. Carr is a renowned emergency physician and health policy researcher whose work has focused on building regional systems of emergency care and developing innovative delivery systems. His research has covered the systems of care for trauma, stroke, cardiac arrest, and sepsis; he has advised and supported the World Health Organization and the National Academy of Medicine, and has also served as the Director of the Emergency Care Coordination Center and as Senior Advisor within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine.

He earned his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine, and completed his emergency medicine residency and fellowships in trauma, surgical critical care, and health policy research at the University of Pennsylvania. Before joining Mount Sinai, Dr. Carr served on the faculty in emergency medicine, surgery, and epidemiology at the University of Pennsylvania as well as Thomas Jefferson University Health System, where he was Professor and Associate Dean for Healthcare Delivery Innovation.

“I congratulate Dr. Carr for this wonderful achievement and being recognized as an exceptional leader who encourages our residents to reach their full potential, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Dennis Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and President for Academic Affairs for the Mount Sinai Health System. “I am proud of his focus on education, research, and clinical care. He is always looking to innovate in care delivery and is a tireless mentor and advocate for his trainees. He has played an instrumental role in building resilience and optimism among our front-line staff and trainees during an unprecedented and stressful time.”

Dr. Carr will be presented with the award at the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine (SAEM22) Annual Meeting in May.

