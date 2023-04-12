Newswise — Beth Oliver, DNP, RN, Chief Nurse Executive and Senior Vice President, Cardiac Services, Mount Sinai Health System, has been appointed to the New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM)’s Board of Trustees. Dr. Oliver’s appointment was officially ratified by the full Board at a meeting held yesterday at the NYAM followed by a dinner.

Dr. Oliver is the first new Trustee to join NYAM’s board in 2023. NYAM’s Board of Trustees consists of 19 members, who represent various sectors including health care, finance, marketing, business, law, education, and more. Most of NYAM’s board members have backgrounds in health care in some capacity, whether it be clinical care, administration, investment, or other areas. NYAM’s Board of Trustees is responsible for the governance of the organization. In her role as a Trustee, Dr. Oliver will work with the full board to manage and protect NYAM’s best interests.

“I’m honored to be appointed to the New York Academy of Medicine’s Board of Trustees and am proud to represent Mount Sinai and our nurses in this space,” Dr. Oliver said. “I take this responsibility sincerely and look forward to helping create positive change within health systems in our communities.”

As Chief Nurse Executive, Dr. Oliver is responsible for overseeing the practice of nursing and collaborating with the Health System’s senior executive team and the Chief Nursing Officers of Mount Sinai’s eight hospitals. Her top priorities include ensuring the safety and quality of care for patients, supporting and advancing the professional development of nurses, and transforming the care Mount Sinai provides around the needs of patients and communities.

Additionally, as Senior Vice President of Cardiac Services for the Health System, she leads cardiovascular service line strategy and operations while also being responsible for ensuring the delivery of quality care to Mount Sinai Heart patients. Dr. Oliver has also led numerous cardiovascular health-related community outreach programs in partnership with the American Heart Association. In July 2018, Dr. Oliver was appointed President of the American Heart Association’s Board of Directors in New York City, the first nurse to hold the position.

The New York Academy of Medicine has been a public health innovation leader for 176 years. Through research, policy initiatives, a historic library, public programming, partnerships, and programs, NYAM looks to create maximum impact to systems by preventing health inequities and ensuring all communities achieve good health. Programs include the Center for Healthy Aging, Center for Evaluation and Applied Research, Center for Community Partnerships and Policy Solutions, and Center for History of Medicine and Public Health.

