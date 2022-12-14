Newswise — The Dubin Breast Center of The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Mount Sinai Health System celebrated its 12th anniversary with its annual gala on Monday, December 12. The gala was held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom with cocktails, dinner, and a program honoring the Dubin Breast Center.

During the event, Mary Joe Fernández, an Olympic gold medalist, Grand Slam tennis champion, and breast cancer survivor, and Hanna Yoko Irie, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Medicine (Hematology and Medical Oncology), and Oncological Sciences, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, were honored. A total of $3 million was raised for the Dubin Breast Center.

The evening highlighted the Center’s key accomplishments, milestones, and triumphs over the past year, which included treating 343,000 patients, conducting groundbreaking clinical trials, and offering personalized services such as yoga classes and therapy. The Dubin Breast Center is part of The Tisch Cancer Institute, a National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center.

“The mission of the Dubin Breast Center has always been to deliver the most advanced care and the most groundbreaking research, combined with the most humane, compassionate care,” says Elisa Port, MD, FACS, the Center’s Director and Chief of Breast Surgery for the Mount Sinai Health System. “At any given moment, the Dubin Breast Center has somewhere between 20 and 30 clinical trials—really cutting-edge research being done on triple-negative breast cancer and HER-2-positive breast cancer.”

The Dubin Breast Center offers the most current and innovative approaches for breast health and the treatment of breast cancer at one of the nation’s top-ranked hospitals. The Center offers unified and compassionate care under one roof for all patients at every phase of breast health, with an array of services that include breast imaging, breast pathology, breast reconstruction, medical oncology, radiation oncology, a survivorship program, cold-cap therapy, support services, and more.

The Dubin Breast Center’s team of experts works together to provide consistent, personalized, smooth, and holistic care and focuses on the emotional just as much as on the physical health of all who have, or may be at risk for, breast cancer. To learn more about the Dubin Breast Center and to watch the annual benefit video, click here.

“The integrated care really helps the patient heal faster. Anything you can do to help someone who is told they have breast cancer; to decrease any anxiety, and to help them feel that we are taking care of the whole person, it makes a very big difference to a lot of patients,” said Eva Andersson-Dubin, MD, Founder of the Center and a Mount Sinai Trustee.

