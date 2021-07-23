Newswise — New York, NY (July 22, 2021) – Kalmon D. Post, MD, Surgical Co-Director of the Pituitary Care and Research Center, and Chair Emeritus of the Department of Neurosurgery, the Faculty Practice Associates, and The Medical Board at Mount Sinai, has been named president-elect of The Pituitary Society, effective Thursday, July 1. An international organization dedicated to furthering the understanding of diseases of the pituitary gland, The Pituitary Society strives to provide scientists, clinicians, and trainees with the most up-to-date, reliable research and education on the biology of the pituitary gland and on the causes, diagnosis, and treatment of pituitary disease.

Dr. Post is internationally known for his work and results treating pituitary and parasellar tumors, as well as cerebellopontine angle tumors, particularly acoustic neuroma with hearing preservation. He has published extensively on acoustic neuromas and hearing preservation tumor removals, as well as the results of treatment for pituitary tumors. Recent publications include his long-term follow-up outcomes for treatment of acromegaly.

“In addition to his surgical acumen and contributions to our understanding and treatment of acoustic neuromas and hearing-sparing pituitary tumors, Dr. Post has been a beloved mentor and confidant to countless residents, faculty, staff, patients, and their families,” says Joshua B. Bederson, MD, Chair of Neurosurgery at Mount Sinai Health System. “People around the world who study and treat these conditions will benefit from his decades of clinical expertise and leadership in this field, as we have here at Mount Sinai.”

Dr. Post obtained his medical degree from New York University School of Medicine, followed by surgical internship and residency in neurosurgery at New York University Medical Center and Bellevue Hospital. He completed fellowship training at the National Institutes of Health and the National Institutes of Neurological Diseases and Blindness. He began his academic career as an Instructor of Neurosurgery at Tufts University School of Medicine, followed by positions of increasing responsibility at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. In 1991 he joined The Mount Sinai Medical Center as Professor and Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery, during which time his major areas of surgical interest were acoustic and pituitary tumors. As Chair, he recruited top neurosurgeons and expanded specialized services offered by the Department, including the development of the Mount Sinai Skull Base Surgery Center. As Chair Emeritus, Dr. Post co-founded the Mount Sinai Pituitary Care and Research Center, the premier multidisciplinary destination to manage and treat patients diagnosed with complex pituitary tumors and disorders.

Dr. Post has been President of the New York Neurosurgical Society and the New York State Neurosurgical Society and is presently on the Editorial Boards of Neurosurgery, World Neurosurgery, Surgical Neurology, and Pituitary. In 2009 he was named Endocrinologist of the Year by the Department of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology, at Mount Sinai.

Dr. Post will assume the presidency on Friday, July 1, 2022.

