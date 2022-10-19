Newswise — (New York, NY – October 19, 2022) - Yvette Calderon, MD, MS, Chair of Emergency Medicine at Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine (NAM).

“The recognitions of Dr. Calderon for her outstanding contributions to emergency medicine and public health in New York City are well-deserved,” says Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of Icahn Mount Sinai and President for Academic Affairs of the Mount Sinai Health System. “Dr. Calderon’s contributions to primary care interventions in the Emergency Department (ED) for underserved communities, including HIV/hepatitis C testing, counseling, and treatment programs, have been well-documented, and her efforts to increase access to care for marginalized groups is impressive.” Election to the NAM is considered one of the highest honors in health and medicine, recognizing individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service. With her election, Mount Sinai has 26 faculty members in the NAM.

A leading clinician and researcher in HIV and hepatitis treatment, Dr. Calderon has focused on addressing health disparities and broadening access to equitable care for many patients in New York City. Her research focuses on screening interventions, best practices, and linkage to care models that target patients with hepatitis C, patients at high risk for HIV infection who would benefit from pre-exposure prophylaxis (also known as PrEP), and patients with an opioid or other substance use disorder.

Dr. Calderon developed the first multimedia-based HIV testing and counseling program that has provided testing in the ED, inpatient and dental settings as well as community pharmacies. She earned her MD at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in 1990 and completed her medical internship at Beth Israel Medical Center (now Mount Sinai Beth Israel) and a residency in Emergency Medicine at Jacobi Medical Center, serving as Chief Resident in 1993.

“I am humbled to be a member of the National Academy of Medicine. I am looking forward to contributing nationally to advancing health equity," says Dr. Calderon.

New members are elected to the NAM by current active members through a selective process that recognizes leaders making major contributions to the advancement of the medical sciences, health care, and public health. Established in 1970 by the National Academy of Sciences, NAM is a national resource that provides independent, objective analysis and advice on health issues.

The election of Dr. Calderon brings Mount Sinai’s total membership in the prestigious group to 26 current and emeritus faculty members. The others are Joseph D. Buxbaum, PhD • Neil S. Calman, MD • Brendan Carr, MD, MS • Dennis S. Charney, MD • Judy Cho, MD • Kenneth L. Davis, MD • Robert J. Desnick, MD, PhD • Angela Diaz, MD, MPH • Valentin Fuster, MD, PhD • Bruce Gelb, MD • Alison M. Goate, DPhil • Kurt Hirschhorn, MD • Yasmin L. Hurd, PhD • Philip J. Landrigan, MD, MSc • Helen S. Mayberg, MD • Diane E. Meier, MD • Eric J. Nestler, MD, PhD • Maria Iandolo New, MD • Peter Palese, PhD • Ramon E. Parsons, MD, PhD • Lynne D. Richardson, MD • Hugh A. Sampson, MD • Albert Siu, MD, MSPH • Barbara G. Vickrey, MD, MPH • Rachel Yehuda, PhD.

