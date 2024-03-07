Newswise — (New York, NY – March 7, 2024) – As clocks shift this weekend, experts from the Mount Sinai Integrative Sleep Center are available for interview about daylight saving time—starting at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 10. They can discuss sleep hygiene tips, sleep disorder treatments, as well as World Sleep Day, the international day to raise awareness about sleep health on March 15.

These doctors and researchers include:

Neomi Shah, MD, MPH, MSc , Associate Dean for Faculty Career Advancement, Vice Chair for Faculty Affairs in the Mount Sinai Health System Department of Medicine, and Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

