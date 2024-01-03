Newswise — MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (January 3, 2024) – Mountainside Medical Center proudly announces the appointment of three distinguished individuals to its Board of Trustees: Sung T. Kim, M.D, James Mazza, chief of Emergency Medical Services at Montclair Ambulance Unit, and Joseph Ravenell, M.D. They will serve a minimum term of 2 years, effective January 1, 2024.

“Mountainside Medical Center is honored to welcome these accomplished individuals to the Board of Trustees,” said Tim O’Brien, CEO. “Their collective expertise, diverse backgrounds, and unwavering commitment to community service will undoubtedly contribute to the hospital's ongoing success in delivering exceptional healthcare services to the community.”

Dr. Sung T. Kim, a graduate of Loma Linda University School of Medicine, brings a wealth of experience in family medicine to the board. As a practicing physician with Vanguard Medical Group, he serves as the medical director for the practice’s Glen Ridge location and the Telehealth Division. He is deeply committed to community care and establishing meaningful relationships. Dr. Kim is a dedicated medical staff member at Mountainside Medical Center for four years.

Chief James Mazza, a seasoned professional with 17 years in emergency medical services, adds a unique perspective to the board. Chief Mazza's passion for emergency medical services has been a driving force in his career. A New Jersey native, he has contributed to the local community in various industries. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in political Science from Seton Hall University and recently completed his Master of Arts in Emergency Management & Disaster Planning from American Public University.

Dr. Joseph Ravenell, an associate professor of Population Health and Medicine and Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, is a renowned leader in health equity research. His primary care expertise and commitment to improving the health of minoritized communities align seamlessly with Mountainside Medical Center's mission. A member of the Glen Ridge community, he actively works towards advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.

About Mountainside Medical Center

Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients immediate access to innovative and effective treatment alternatives at specialized centers within the hospital that focus on imaging, women’s health, cancer care, surgery, obesity, stroke and chronic kidney disease. Mountainside Medical Center is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by the NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency and elective cardiac angioplasty. To learn more about Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com .

