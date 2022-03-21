Newswise — Gastrointestinal diseases can have a huge impact on an individual’s quality of life, and often goes untreated.

Colorectal surgeons have access to the latest surgical technologies to treat a wide variety of diseases of the intestinal tract, colon, rectal, anus and perianal area by surgical and medical means. Colorectal surgeons also deal with other organ tissues surrounding the gastrointestinal tract such as urinary and female reproductive systems.

Kulvir Nandra, M.D. is a colorectal surgeon board certified by the American Board of Surgery in general surgery. He received his medical degree from Florida State University and completed his residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. He completed his fellowship in colon and rectal surgery at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. He has received several teaching awards and has presented research on telehealth at national meetings.

Dr. Nandra offers a wide range of colorectal surgery options with the latest robotic and minimally invasive techniques. Dr. Nandra wants his patients to have the knowledge they need to be empowered to make decisions about their care while under his guidance. “I aim to provide my patients with the most current information available for their condition, so together - we can make the best decisions for their care.” He believes in using the latest and most minimally invasive techniques for surgery.

Dr. Nandra provides surgical care for a wide-range of colon conditions, including:

Common and complex inflammatory or malignant conditions of the colon, rectum and anus, which include colon, rectal and anal cancer, diverticulitis and any inflammatory complication of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s Disease

Disorders of functional and chronic constipation, including colonic inertia and obstructed defecation

Evaluate and treat all anorectal pathology to include rectal prolapse, perineal malignancies, symptomatic hemorrhoids, anal fissure, anal fistula, anal canal dysplasia and rectal incontinence

Dr. Nandra is accepting new patients and is in network with most insurances. His office is located at 230 Sherman Avenue in Glen Ridge, New Jersey. To schedule an appointment please contact 833-NJColon (652-6566).