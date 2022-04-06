Research Alert

Article title: Effects of chronic intermittent hypoxia on left cardiac function in young and aged mice

Authors: Qin Wei, Xuan Xu, Long Chen, Tao Wang, Liang Xie, Fu-Chao Yu, Si-Fan Song, Zhi-Qiang Sheng, Jia-Yi Tong

From the authors: “This study explains the different effects of [chronic intermittent hypoxia] exposure on the hearts of young and aged mice and provides new ideas for the treatment of patients with [obstructive sleep apnea] of different ages on the basis of CPAP treatment.”

This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

