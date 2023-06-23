Newswise — A 2022 outbreak of mpox (formerly monkeypox) sickened more than 30,000 people and caused 38 deaths in the United States. It highlighted the lack of an approved vaccine for those under 18 years old. To address this pressing need, faculty-scientists at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) recently launched a phase 2 safety trial to test a vaccine in adolescents ages 12 to 17.

The vaccine, JYNNEOS (MVA-BN), was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019 for use with adults at risk for mpox. In 2022, this vaccine was authorized on an emergency use basis for use with patients under 18 years of age during the outbreak. The latest stage of the trial is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health.

James Campbell, MD, MS

The Phase 2 clinical trial will investigate whether the vaccine is safe and triggers an immune response in adolescents ages 12 to 17 that is comparable in adults ages 18 to 50 years. "While the risk of children and adolescents in the U.S. getting infected with mpox is currently low, it remains important to ensure that currently available vaccines are safe and lead to good immune responses in teenagers," said James Campbell, MD, MS, Professor of Pediatrics at UM SOM and principal investigator of the new mpox study's UM SOM site. "Children and adolescents can become infected with mpox through various modes of transmission, including close contact with people or animals infected with mpox, contact with contaminated materials, and sexual contact. This includes cuddling, caregiving, bed-sharing, and contact with body fluids and respiratory secretions of patients with mpox."

About 315 healthy adolescents will be enrolled in this study. They will receive the vaccine subcutaneously in the upper arm on day 1 and day 29, which is the dosage and timing used for adults. Participants will receive blood tests to check for immune responses. About 135 healthy adults will also receive the standard, licensed regimen of the vaccine also subcutaneously in the upper arm on day 1 and day 29. For analysis, information about this group of adults will be combined with the 76 healthy adults who received the standard regimen in a previous phase 1 study. The study is not placebo controlled, so all participants will receive a vaccine injected subcutaneously, just under the skin.

The purpose of this phase of the study is to gather additional data on the vaccine's safety and immune response in teens. The vaccine used in this study is licensed for adults for protection against mpox, but not for those under age 18. The vaccine is currently available for use after known exposure for children and adolescents under age 18 who are considered at high risk for mpox infection under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August 2022. As of October 2022, at least one dose of this vaccine was given to 951 children aged 18 and younger under this EUA.

Adrianne Hammershaimb, MD, MS

"We are excited to study the immune response of JYNNEOS in children and adolescents for the first time;" said Elizabeth Hammershaimb, MD, Instructor of Pediatrics at UMSOM and also an investigator at UMSOM's mpox study site. "However, we are also reassured by the fact that the virus used in this vaccine has been extensively studied in children as young as S months old for other diseases, such as measles and Ebola, with no serious safety concerns reported.''

JYNNEOS was administered to a few young children in the United Kingdom in 2018-2019, including infants, following exposures to mpox, with no known adverse events. It was also given to children in the U.S. during the recent mpox outbreak without any reported serious safety concerns.

UMSOM's participation is funded through a contract with Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, operated by Leidos Biomedical Research in Frederick, Maryland, which provides scientific support to NIH.

For more information about the trial, visit ClinicalTrials.gov. The study's Clinical Trials Identifier is NCT05740982.

