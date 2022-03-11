Newswise — The Materials Research Society is pleased to announce the appointment of Ramamoorthy Ramesh, University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, as the next Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Materials Research. He will succeed Editor-in-Chief Gary L. Messing, who will retire in March 2022.



Professor Ramesh pursues key materials physics and technological problems in complex multifunctional oxides. Using conducting oxides, he solved the 30-year enigma of polarization fatigue in ferroelectrics. He pioneered research into manganites, coining the term colossal magnetoresistive (CMR) oxides. His work on multiferroics demonstrated electric field control of ferromagnetism, a critical step towards ultralow power memory and logic elements. His extensive publications on the synthesis and materials physics of complex oxides are highly cited (over 95,000 citations, H-factor =148). He is a fellow of MRS, the American Physical Society (APS) and the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), is an elected member of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering, and is a foreign member of the Royal Society of London as well as the Indian National Science Academy. His awards include the Humboldt Senior Scientist Prize, the David Adler Lectureship Award (APS), the James C. McGroddy Prize for New Materials (APS), the FMD John Bardeen Award (The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society), and the IUPAP Magnetism Award and Neel Medal. He was recognized as a Thomson-Reuters Citation Laureate in Physics for his work on multiferroics.



Professor Ramesh served as the Founding Director of the successful U.S. Department of Energy SunShot Initiative during the Obama administration, envisioning and coordinating R&D funding of the U.S. Solar Program and spearheading the reduction of the cost of solar energy. He also served as Deputy Director of Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Associate Lab Director at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Most recently, he served on the Biden-Harris Transition Team for Energy.



Speaking on his appointment, Ramesh commented: “I am honored to be the new Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Materials Research. MRS is the premier Materials society embracing the cutting-edge of materials research. I aspire to take the journal to greater heights by focusing on the symbiotic relationship between the flagship MRS meetings and the published format.”



Todd M. Osman, Executive Director of the Materials Research Society, stated, “Ramamoorthy Ramesh is the ideal Editor-in-Chief to take Journal of Materials Research to new levels of excellence and build upon the foundation laid by Gary Messing. Professor Ramesh brings a breadth of expertise that will ensure that the journal represents the very best work being done in materials research. We look forward to watching the journal continue to grow and develop under his leadership. At the same time, we extend our gratitude to Gary Messing for his vision and efforts to grow the journal over thirteen years, leaving it poised for continued success under Professor Ramesh’s leadership.”

About Journal of Materials Research



ABOUT JMR

Journal of Materials Research (JMR) publishes the latest advances about the creation of new materials and materials with novel functionalities, fundamental understanding of processes that control the response of materials, and development of materials with significant performance improvements relative to the state of the art materials. The journal publishes full-length research articles and reviews. Journal highlights include JMR Focus Issues, which provide a dedicated and comprehensive look at the current research in a particular area of interest. In addition, two new prizes highlight outstanding work published in JMR each year: the annual Gordon E. Pike Prize for the JMR Paper of the Year recognizes excellence in advancing materials knowledge through written scholarship, and the JMR Early Career Scholars in Materials Science Prize goes to the best paper in the JMR annual issue featuring the work of early career scholars. Learn more at mrs.org/jmr.

