Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s Multiple Sclerosis Center, a leading provider of care for people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) in New Jersey, has been officially recognized as a Center for Comprehensive MS Care through the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Partners in MS Care program. It is one of only two Centers for Comprehensive MS Care in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

MS is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information in the brain, optic nerves and spinal cord. Nearly one million Americans are currently living with MS, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

This formal recognition honors the Center’s commitment to high-quality MS care. The Comprehensive MS Care Center distinction is appointed by a national committee, and the organization must demonstrate coordinated, multi-disciplinary care for MS. To receive this recognition, Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s specialists have continually demonstrated a wealth of knowledge, experience, and the important attention to detail necessary in treating people living with MS.

MS Certified Specialist David Duncan, M.D., leads the center’s integrated and multidisciplinary clinical team as medical director, with almost 30 years of experience treating patients diagnosed with MS. Fellowship-trained Lana Zhovtis Ryerson, M.D., is director of Research for the center, as well as serving as an MS speciality care provider along with Dr. Duncan. Patricia Mezzina, APN, N.P.-C, focuses on continuity of care and the well-being of patients. Together, the team works to provide an advanced, comprehensive network of care to reduce symptoms of MS and optimize patients’ ability to function at their best in their professional and personal lives. Working to prevent disease progression and improving quality of life are the Center's ultimate goals.

“I’m incredibly proud of the center’s team and the care they provide their patients,” said Alan Colicchio, M.D., chair of Neurology, Jersey Shore University Medical Center and medical director, Neuroscience Care Transformation Service, Hackensack Meridian Health, Southern Market. “Patients have access to complete diagnostic testing specifically designed for MS and emerging therapies available through clinical trials. They receive assistance with appointments and scheduling, providing convenience by allowing for multiple consultations in one visit.”

The center’s specialists and network provide a wide variety of services and treatments, such as physical, occupational, swallowing and speech therapies, as well as addressing other problems that can be frequently associated with MS, including; headaches, sleep disorders, vision problems, bladder and bowel issues, sexual dysfunction, spasticity, pain, psychological well-being, and more.

“This recognition is a confirmation of the extensive programming put in place by Dr. Duncan, a leading authority on multiple sclerosis, and the entire MS Center team,” said Vito Buccellato, MPA, LNHA, president and chief hospital executive, Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

“We are proud to partner with Jersey Shore’s MS Center to enhance coordinated, comprehensive care for the people who live with MS in Monmouth County and the surrounding area,” said Yasmin Nielsen, president, National MS Society, New Jersey Metro. “In earning this recognition, Jersey Shore University Medical Center has demonstrated leadership in MS care, making a tremendous impact on the nearly one million people living with MS in our country.”

The MS Center, which opened in 2019, is part of Hackensack Meridian Health’s Neuroscience Institute, providing comprehensive care for a complete lineup of neurological illnesses and disorders throughout the state. Jersey Shore University Medical Center has been recognized by Healthgrades as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care and with Neuroscience Excellence Awards 2021 through 2023 as well as with the 2022 and 2023 Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award. “Jersey Shore continues to attract neurological experts, like Dr. Duncan, and receive national quality accolades recognizing the specialized care they provide,” said Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, regional president, Southern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health. “I’m extremely proud of the MS Center team’s efforts to provide their patients with the best care and experience.”

To make an appointment at the MS Center, call 732-897-3620, or for more information, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/en/Services/Neurosciences/Multiple-Sclerosis. To learn more about MS and the National MS Society, visit www.nationalMSsociety.org.