Newswise — Jun Mao Awarded $2.4 Million from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute to Improve the Quality of Acupuncture and Massage for Cancer Patients

Jun Mao, MD, MSCE, Chief of the Integrative Medicine Service and Laurance S. Rockefeller Chair in Integrative Medicine, was awarded funding by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) for his project “Implementing Massage & Acupuncture into oncology Care (IMAGINE).” The IMAGINE project will improve the quality of acupuncture and massage for people with cancer. This enhanced treatment effectiveness will prompt additional referrals from oncology providers seeking relief for their patients, leading to more patients receiving evidence-based oncology acupuncture and massage therapy.

Laurie Kirstein Appointed to Chair of the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer

Laurie Kirstein, MD, FACS, breast surgeon, was named chair of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Commission on Cancer (CoC). The CoC is a consortium of professional organizations dedicated to improving survival and quality of life for patients with cancer by promoting cancer research and education through its programs and quality measures.

Andrea Schietinger Received the Frederick W. Alt Award for New Discoveries in Immunology

Andrea Schietinger, PhD, cancer immunologist and Catherine and Fredrick R. Adler Chair for Junior Faculty, was awarded the Frederick W. Alt Award for New Discoveries in Immunology by the Cancer Research Institute (CRI). This award is presented annually to a former CRI postdoctoral fellow in recognition of outstanding success in academia or industry for research that has had a major impact on the field of immunology.

Yasmin Khakoo Received the 2025 American Academy of Neurology A.B. Baker Teacher Recognition Award

Yasmin Khakoo, MD, FAAN, FACS, FAAP, pediatric neurologist and neuro-oncologist, and director of the Child Neurology Program, was awarded the 2025 A.B. Baker Teacher Recognition Award by the American Academy of Neurology. This award recognizes teachers for their contributions to improving neurology now and in the future.

Santosha Vardhana Selected as One of the Cell Press’s 50 Scientists That Inspire

Santosha Vardhana, MD, PhD, lymphoma specialist, was selected as one of Cell Press 50 Scientists That Inspire. Scientists are nominated based on their research, career drive, innovation, and ability to inspire the next generation of leaders. Dr. Vardhana was selected for his work bridging the disciplines of cancer, immunology, and metabolism

Korbinian Kopp Awarded the Melanoma Research Foundation Career Development Award.

Korbinian Kopp, MD, research associate, received the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) Career Development Award. This award provides funding to junior investigators beginning a research career focusing on melanoma-related projects who have not yet established strong federal funding for their research. Dr. Kopp was awarded for his project, “Targeting PCBP 2 to augment melanoma cell killing by CD4 + T cells.”

Romel Somwar Received the Hamoui Foundation/LUNGevity Clinical Research Award for RET-positive Lung Cancer

Romel Somwar, PhD, assistant lab member, received the Hamoui Foundation/LUNGevity Clinical Research Award for RET-positive Lung Cancer by the LUNGevity Foundation. Dr. Somwar was awarded for her project “Developing New Therapeutic Approaches for RET-positive Cancers.” The Hamoui Foundation and LUNGevity sponsor this award to fund impactful research that will have direct clinical implications for all patients living with RET-positive lung cancer.

Tracy Gosselin Named Chief Nursing Officer to Know by Becker’s Healthcare

Tracy Gosselin, PhD, RN, FAAN, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive; Enid A. Haupt Chair in Nursing, was recognized as one of the Chief Nursing Officers (CNO) to Know by Becker’s Hospital Review. This list honors healthcare CNOs who bring a unique combination of clinical expertise and executive leadership skills to their role.

Javiera Arenas, Steve Bachmayer, and Kim Burgas Received to the 2024 Good Death Fellowship

Javiera Arenas, design strategist III, Steve Bachmayer, design strategist III, and Kim Burgas, design strategist III, were selected for the 2024 Good Death Fellowship. The Good Death Fellowship is open to thought leaders and community organizers within the death-positive community who have a project to make death a more meaningful, sustainable, and equitable experience for all, including but not limited to education, community care, art, events, technology, or advocacy. Their proposal focuses on equipping individuals with a toolkit to foster more personalized and positive relationships with death through language.

MSK’s Integrative Medicine Service Received $5 Million Gift from the Laurance S. Rockefeller Fund

MSK’s Integrative Medicine Service, led by Jun Mao, MD, MSCE, Chief of the Integrative Medicine Service and Laurance S. Rockefeller Chair in Integrative Medicine, received a $5 million gift from the Laurance S. Rockefeller Fund. The donation will support integrative oncology research, clinical innovation, and education initiatives to improve patient care.

MSK Awarded the Incyte Ingenuity Award in Graft Versus Host Disease

MSK received the Incyte Ingenuity Award in Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) for its project “Personalized Virtual GVHD Rehabilitation via a GVHD-Focused Physical Therapy Program.” This initiative aims to establish a virtual platform to provide remote physical therapy and rehabilitative care, enhancing access to specialized services for GVHD patients and improving their quality of life.

MSK Recognized for Achieving Meritorious Outcomes for Surgical Patient Care by the American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program

MSK is among 77 hospitals recognized by the American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS NSQIP) for achieving meritorious outcomes for surgical patient care in 2023. This recognition underscores MSK’s commitment to patient safety and high-quality surgical care.

MSK Recognized Among 2025 Best Hospitals for Black America by BlackDoctors.org

MSK was named one of the 2025 Best Hospitals for Black America by BlackDoctors.org. This distinction recognizes hospitals that provide exceptional care to Black patients, an achievement of significance in today’s healthcare landscape.

