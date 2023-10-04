EAST LANSING, Mich. – The new COVID-19 EG.5 variant is responsible for around 22% of current cases. The World Health Organization has classified it as a “variant of interest,” meaning countries should monitor it more closely than other strains — and cases have only increased in the past few weeks.

Peter Gulick is an associate professor of medicine in the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, where he is also the director of the Internal Medicine Osteopathic Residency Program. Gulick is an expert on infectious diseases, and he provides insight on what this new variant could mean and what you should know.

What can we expect this fall when COVID-19 usually spikes?

The new EG.5 variant is highly transmissible and effective in immune evasiveness. There is an uptick in hospitalizations, but so far, it is not as high as last year, which is good news.

What vaccines are available this fall and what variants do they cover?

The Food and Drug Administration has recently approved two mRNA vaccines, one from Pfizer and one from Moderna, to cover variants including EG.5. It is important to remember the vaccine does not guarantee you will not get infected, but rather protects against serious infection, especially among more at risk groups.

Do at-home tests detect the new variants?

At-home testing should still be effective, and people should test if they develop symptoms. If you test positive, you should stay home for at least 5 days and isolate from others in your home to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.

What are the current guidelines for getting vaccine boosters?

Everyone 6 months and older should get an updated COVID-19 vaccine. Those who received the booster, but are high-risk, should consider getting the new vaccine to cover the new variants.

What can we expect this year from the flu and RSV?

Many health care professionals are deeply concerned about the potential for the trifecta of viruses to take over again this fall and winter. It is recommended that high-risk people consider getting all three vaccinations. Testing, as well as wastewater analysis and sequencing, will help in tracking all three viruses this fall and winter.

The Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, vaccine is currently indicated for those 60 and older, as well as for children. Remember, regarding the latest COVID-19 vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer use mRNA technology for their vaccines, while Novavax’s vaccine uses traditional vector methods for those uncomfortable with an mRNA product, though they are perfectly safe. There is no excuse for not getting one of the vaccines this season.

Can and should people get all three vaccines – COVID, flu and RSV – all at once?

It is advised that people receive the COVID and flu shots at the same time. However, for RSV, people should wait an additional two weeks to receive that vaccine.

Read on MSUToday.

###

Michigan State University has been advancing the common good with uncommon will for more than 165 years. One of the world's leading research universities, MSU pushes the boundaries of discovery to make a better, safer, healthier world for all while providing life-changing opportunities to a diverse and inclusive academic community through more than 400 programs of study in 17 degree-granting colleges.

For MSU news on the Web, go to MSUToday. Follow MSU News on Twitter at twitter.com/MSUnews.