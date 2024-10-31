MSU has a satellite uplink/LTN TV studio and Comrex line for radio interviews upon request.

Newswise — EAST LANSING, Mich. — Halloween is a favorite holiday for many adults and especially young children. With traditions ranging from attending fun costume parties to transforming spaces with spooky decorations to trick-or-treating, there’s ample opportunity for kids to find themselves with heaps of candy. So, what should parents know about the health effects of all this candy?

Christine Venema is a food safety educator with MSU Extension. Here, she explains what parents should know when it comes to the health concerns around candy and the shelf life of candy.

How long is Halloween candy safe to eat and what are the health concerns?



When it comes to food safety and children, we are concerned about food being safe because children 0-5 years are at a high risk for contracting a foodborne illness. This is because their little bodies do not have all the antibodies, gut bacteria, etc. to fight off a foodborne illness like an adult has. Halloween candy really does not have a food safety issue. It is a quality issue. When I contacted Hershey’s, the spokesman said their products have good quality for about 12 months. The primary concern with their products is with nuts and allergen reactions. Plus, the quality of the nuts will deteriorate over time. The fat content will start to go rancid. With Halloween candy, the biggest concerns are the high sugar content and risk of causing dental cavities. Most candy has a high sugar content; therefore, foodborne bacteria are not supported.

Are there different health considerations between soft and hard candy?



After speaking with a gummy candy manufacturer, they confirmed their product has a long shelf-life and usually maintains good quality for up to 12 months after the manufacture date. They use a “best by” date marking for quality reasons. After the quality date, the gummy candy may change its color, texture and taste significantly, especially if it has been improperly stored. Improper storage would be in an area with high humidity, the gummies would take on moisture and become sticky. Another instance would be if the candy is stored in sunlight, the colors will fade, and the sunlight would heat up the gummies causing them to soften and become sticky. If there are changes in the quality, the company recommends discarding the candy. But there is no food safety issues with the candy. Hard candy is almost pure crystallin sugar cooked to what is known as the hard crack stage. As a result, there is not a foodborne illness issue there either. Again, the issue would be a quality one. If the hardy candy is stored in an environment that has high humidity, the sugar will take on moisture and become a sticky mess. Over time, the flavoring will degrade in quality.



Should parents allow their children to eat candy with torn wrappers?



Parents should go through each candy bag to look for suspicious, torn or open candy packaging, discoloration and pinholes. Discard any piece of candy with those imperfections. For small children, be sure to remove gum, peanuts, hard candies and very small toys to prevent choking. Parents should also be on the alert for marijuana edibles. Because children have a small body weight, the edible could be metabolized faster, making it dangerous to the child. Additionally, parents of children with food allergies should read the candy labels to check for food allergens. If a candy contains a food allergen, it should be discarded so the child does not have access to it.



What is the best way to store Halloween candy so it does not go stale?



The best way to store Halloween or holiday candy is in an airtight container in a cool, dry location. If parents want to freeze the candy, the candy should be put in a moisture-vapor-proof container or freezer bag. Putting the candy in the freezer may extend the shelf life for months. If the candy is not put in a freezer bag, it could potentially take on the odors, flavors and moisture of the freezer.



What are some tips for safe trick-or-treating?



For small children, hard candy and candy that is very small can become a choking hazard. For this reason, parents should not allow their children to eat candy while they are out collecting candy either in the neighborhood or at a trunk-or-treat event. One way to prevent snacking on the candy collected is to have a snack or a small meal before going trick-or-treating. For those with other questions, contact the MSU Extension Food Safety Hotline at 877-643-9882.

