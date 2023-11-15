Newswise — MSU has a satellite uplink/LTN TV studio and Comrex line for radio interviews upon request.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Five researchers and professors from Michigan State University have been recognized in the “2023 Highly Cited Researchers” list, a ranking organized annually by Clarivate Analytics.

The national list recognizes research scientists from across the globe who have offered expertise and significantly influenced their respective fields of research. The list is created from highly cited papers that rank in the top 1% of citations for field and publication year in Clarivate’s Web of Science citation index. Of the world’s population of scientists and social scientists, highly cited researchers are one in 1000.

The release of the list is highly anticipated by hundreds of organizations and institutions every year. MSU researchers continue to make the list, with all five of this year’s awardees also having been included in the 2022 list. Their extensive expertise ranges from sustainability to human medicine to environmental science, among other disciplines.

MSU’s 2023 globally recognized researchers

Jianguo “Jack” Liu is a University Distinguished Professor and the Rachel Carson Chair in Sustainability in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. He serves as the director of the Center for Systems Integration and Sustainability and focuses on addressing complex human-environmental challenges through systems integration.

Morteza Mahmoudi is an associate professor in the Department of Radiology and Precision Health Program in the College of Human Medicine. His specific research interest is in nanomedicine and regenerative medicine for the development of new nano-based platforms for prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions like cardiomyopathy and cancer.

David Roy is the director of the Center for Global Change and Earth Observations in the College of Social Science and a professor in the Department of Geography, Environment and Spatial Sciences. His research interests include the development of remote-sensing and advanced computing methods to integrate satellite sensor data to map and characterize terrestrial global change, big satellite data processing and the causes and consequences of land cover and land use change.

James Tiedje is a University Distinguished Professor and the director of the MSU Center for Microbial Ecology in the Department of Plant, Soil and Microbial Sciences in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. His work focuses on microbial ecology and antimicrobial resistance.

Gregg Howe is an MSU Research Foundation Professor and University Distinguished Professor of biochemistry and molecular biology in the MSU-DOE Plant Research Laboratory and College of Natural Science. His internationally recognized research focuses on plant hormone biology and understanding how plants respond to insect herbivory and other environmental stresses.

