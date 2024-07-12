MSU has a satellite uplink/LTN TV studio and Comrex line for radio interviews upon request.

Newswise — EAST LANSING, Mich. – Patricia Edwards, University Distinguished Professor in Michigan State University’s College of Education, received a William S. Gray Citation of Merit from the International Literacy Association, or IRA.

Since 1957, the prestigious award has annually recognized an ILA member who has made outstanding contributions to various aspects of literacy development, including research, theory, practice and policy. According to the ILA, it is the highest individual honor awarded by the organization.

“As a young child, I grew up reading ‘Dick and Jane’ books, and now I am honored to receive this citation in the name of the world-renowned scholar who authored the ‘Dick and Jane’ series,” Edwards said.

Known as “the father of reading,” Gray was considered the world’s leading scholar of reading during the first half of the 20th century. Edwards is the second African American to ever win the award, which will be featured in ILA’s Literacy Today Magazine.

“This award is truly deserved by Dr. Edwards,” said Jerlando F. L. Jackson, College of Education dean and MSU Research Foundation Professor. “She is a transformational figure in the field of literacy and education.”

A career marked by achievements

Throughout her career, Edwards, a professor in the Department of Teacher Education, has earned many accolades and served in several leadership roles.

She was the first African American president of the National Reading Conference (later named the Literacy Research Association) in 2006 and served as the International Reading Association president in 2010. She was inducted into the Reading Hall of Fame in 2012. In 2019, she received the Scholars of Color Distinguished Career Contribution Award from the Committee on Scholars of Color in Education at the American Educational Research Association, or AERA.

In 2023, Edwards was named a Michigan State University Distinguished Professor. This honor is only given to select faculty members with significant teaching, research and public service achievements. She is one of five current faculty members in the college to hold this distinction and, recently, she was named a fellow of the AERA — a top honor in the field of education research.



As a scholar, Edwards has dedicated her career to promoting practical, sustainable and inclusive reading and literacy instruction strategies for children. She has earned over $100 million in grant-funded projects, published 12 books (and counting) and developed two national literacy programs.

