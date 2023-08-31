Newswise — Subho Mukherjee, an R&D associate in the Vehicle Power Electronics Research group at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, has been elevated to the grade of senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, or IEEE. Senior IEEE members have made significant contributions to the profession and worked in the engineering field for 10 years or more.

As an electrical engineer, Mukherjee focuses on wireless power charging and developing wide bandgap semiconductor-based power converters. His research supports the development of integrated onboard and wireless chargers for electric vehicles and fuel cell-based power trains for heavy duty vehicles. He first joined ORNL in 2019 as a postdoctoral research associate, where he spent a year in power electronics work, and returned in 2023 as R&D associate staff.

Prior to his work with ORNL, Mukherjee was an assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, India. He also served as a senior engineer for Honeywell Technical Solutions and Infineon Technologies. He has two patents, has authored more than 30 peer-reviewed journal papers and serves as a reviewer for IEEE journals and conferences.

Mukherjee has a doctorate in electrical engineering from the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

