Newswise — A multi-pronged effort led by corporations, industry associations and an academic research institution has launched the first practical pilot project of “vehicle-to-grid” power (V2G) set up so that industrial participants can scale it at low cost.

Invented by the University of Delaware, V2G uses batteries in parked EVs to support the electric grid or to provide backup during power failures. This pilot is the first targeted toward large scale expansion, because it follows standards (by SAE and UL), uses production EVs (with UD modifications), complies with utility requirements, and qualifies for wholesale power markets. The pilot has been implemented by Delmarva Power (an Exelon Company), working with UD.

The project has set up an electric utility fleet of EVs to begin providing power to balance the electric grid, using Ford Mach-E EVs in the Delmarva Power fleet, and following new rules of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for distributed energy resources. These Delmarva Power fleet vehicles are driving for utility operations during normal work schedule and provide wholesale grid services for PJM Interconnection when parked.

The cooperative effort was organized by Prof. Willett Kempton, originator of the V2G concept. Kempton said the resulting demonstration is significant because it shows a cost-effective pathway for standards based, regulatory-compliant, mass-manufactured V2G.

“Our close collaboration with Ford Motor, based on our joint Memorandum of Understanding, was very productive. Ford engineers’ advice helped us fully integrate the car’s CAN communications with LIN-CP,” Kempton said. “Ford already markets a production EV with home backup power, and they have a sophisticated understanding of potential EV synergies with the electric power grid. We hope that collaborations like this will also help OEMs like Ford to see a path to incorporation of these new standards and technologies into production EVs.”

The new standard for V2G signal definitions were finalized and approved just this year thanks to UD Research Professor Rodney McGee, Task Force Chair of the SAE standards development for J3400 (NACS) and J3068. (SAE was formerly called Society of Automotive Engineers.)

“These standards define the signaling to standardize low-cost AC charging, with all the functionality needed for safe operation of V2G and backup power from an EV. Both these standards implement a signaling method that is new to EV charging, called LIN-CP, yet is built from easy-to-implement automotive technologies,” McGee said.

UD’s MOU with Ford Motor Company allowed the two parties to cooperate on implementing sophisticated signaling for low-cost, high-functionality V2G. UD designed a retrofit package for proof of concept. The design was led by UD Postdoc Garrett Ejzak and used a bidirectional on-board charger and the new LIN-CP commands to make the Mach-E capable of sophisticated V2G. After testing at UD, the design was installed in four Delmarva Power fleet Mach-Es, to test these systems in a real-world fleet operating environment.

In addition to proving these new SAE standards, this project also shows that EVs can be high-value grid services providers to the electric system under the new FERC Order 2222 regulations. This new Federal rule enables small resources to collectively participate in electric markets to make the electric grid more reliable and more capable of incorporating fluctuating renewable power sources. PJM Interconnection, which manages the electric grid over 13 states, is participating under a Pilot Project agreement with the Delmarva Power demonstration, as an early proof of PJM’s new rules to meet FERC Order 2222 compliance.

“The use of virtual power plants, such as aggregations of electric vehicles, is an emerging resource type that can contribute to managing the energy transition by providing flexibility and other services needed to reliably operate the power grid,” said Scott Baker, Sr. Business Solution Analyst – Applied Innovation for PJM. “We look forward to working with Delmarva Power and the project team to test the technical capabilities of V2G electric vehicles and understand how this use case integrates with PJM’s new market construct for virtual power plants and DER Aggregators.”

Delmarva Power’s parent company, Exelon Corporation, is also a partner providing support for the project.

Project partner Nuvve Holding Corporation (Nuvve) updated their charging stations for full LIN-CP and V2G capabilities. Then project partner Delmarva Power installed four Nuvve charging stations at their facility in Newark, Delaware. The four individual Mach-Es are virtually combined into one V2G “power plant” by aggregation software from Nuvve Holdings. Nuvve CEO Gregory Poilasne described this:

“Our Nuvve charging stations now talk LIN-CP and implement the new SAE standards. This enables our GIVe aggregator software to tap high functionality V2G EVs,” Poilasne said. “By combining EVs as a single power resource, our technology is already serving as a “Distributed Energy Resource Aggregator” as specified by FERC Order 2222.”

The EVs’ performance and provision of grid services will be monitored over the next year by UD and Nuvve to provide documentation on their use both as fleet vehicles and as grid resources.

