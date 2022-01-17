Abstract

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, cancer continues to be the most devastating disease worldwide. Liquid biopsy of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) has recently become a painless and noninvasive tool for obtaining carcinoma cell samples for molecular profiling. Here, we report efficient detection and collection of cancer cells in blood samples by combining stem cell antigen (CD44)-specific immunosilica particles and immunofluorescent quantum dots with spectrally and temporally resolved single-photon counting. We accurately detect 1–10 cells among 100 cancer cells of the breast, lungs, or cervix in 1 mL blood samples. In addition, the bright and narrowband emission of CdSe/ZnS quantum dots enables temporally and spectrally resolved photon counting for multiplexed cancer cell detection. The cancer cell-specific and large immunosilica particles helped us collect the specific cells. We validate the detection efficiency and multimodality of this strategy by time-stamped and energy-dispersed single-photon counting of orange- and red-emitting quantum dots and green-fluorescing nuclei stained with Syto-13/25 dye. Thus, the present work highlights the prospects of multimodal CTC detection for noninvasive cancer screening and postsurgical or therapeutic follow-up.