Newswise — In this editorial, we offer our perspective on the groundbreaking study entitled “Hypoxia and inflammatory factor preconditioning enhances the immunosuppressive properties of human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells”, recently published in World Journal of Stem Cells. Despite over three decades of research on the clinical application of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), only a few therapeutic products have made it to clinical use, due to multiple preclinical and clinical challenges yet to be addressed. The study proved the hypoxia and inflammatory factor preconditioning led to higher immunosuppressive effects of MSCs without damaging their biological characteristics, which revealed the combination of inflammatory factors and hypoxic preconditioning offers a promising approach to enhance the function of MSCs. As we delve deeper into the intricacies of pretreatment methodologies, we anticipate a transformative shift in the landscape of MSC-based therapies, ultimately contributing to improved patient outcomes and advancing the field as a whole.

