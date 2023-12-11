Research Alert

Multiplex molecular testing has the potential to rapidly detect a plethora of pathogens, but its impact on patient outcomes is less clear. In this multi-hospital study, researchers found that doing this kind of test for children who visited an emergency department for stomach flu reduced the odds of a return doctor’s visit by 21%. Multiplex testing also increased detection rates for relevant pathogens from 2.1% to 15%.

Clinical Infectious Diseases, Dec 14 2023

