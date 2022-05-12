Newswise — Sandra A. Murray was elected by members of the American Society for Cell Biology to serve as ASCB President in 2024. Murray is a Professor in the Department of Cell Biology, School of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh. She will serve as President-Elect on the Executive Committee in 2023.

The four at-large candidates elected to Council include Derek Applewhite, Reed College; Elizabeth Chen, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center; William Earnshaw, University of Edinburgh; and Chantell Evans, Duke University. Each new member of Council will serve a three-year term beginning January 1, 2023. The Bylaws changes were also approved by the membership.

The ASCB deeply appreciates the willingness of the other candidates to run for office: Fred Chang, University of California, San Francisco; Maitreyi Das, University of Tennessee; Christian E. Gonzalez-Billaut, Universidad de Chile; Lee Ligon, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; and Gulcin Pekkurnaz, University of California, San Diego.

The ASCB also thanks the Nominating Committee members for their service: Co-Chairs Amy S. Gladfelter and Erika L.F. Holzbaur, Victor Faundez, Janet H. Iwasa, Megan C. King, Tiffany Renee Oliver, Leocadia Victoria Paliulis, Ahna Renee Skop, Kandice Tanner, Alex Mihkel Valm, Scott Wilkinson, Alpha Yap, and Kyoko Yokomori.