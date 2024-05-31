Newswise — BOSTON, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA™), the largest, leading patient advocacy organization solely dedicated to the myasthenia gravis (MG) community, announced the official kickoff of MG Awareness Month in June around the world.

The global MG Community is turning Awareness into Action to educate everyone about the challenges of the rare neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis (MG). Individuals diagnosed with myasthenia gravis as well as caregivers, medical experts and researchers, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and MG Community members are participating in all kinds of activity to drive new awareness of the disease as well as communicate methods of more effectively managing MG.

"This time of the year is so special and important because the entire global MG community leans in and takes action to do something – no matter how large or small – in order to drive awareness of this debilitating rare disease," said Samantha Masterson, president and chief executive officer at the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America. "Myasthenia gravis profoundly impacts the lives of those diagnosed, but as we continue to educate and inform, and advocate and empower, and fund critical research, we believe that our work could lead to improved diagnosis times, and an overall improved quality of life through better treatments and disease management strategies. The needle continues to move and each year we see more impact."

MG Community members from many countries are coming together as part of an international "collaboration" to creatively plan and conduct activities – everything from media relations, international events and gatherings, legislative advocacy, social media sharing, fundraisers, and more – that will increase awareness of the effects of the disease while outlining new treatments and research progress.

Approximately 70,000 to 90,000 are diagnosed and living with MG in the United States alone. MG patients suffer with debilitating physical symptoms such as extreme fatigue and muscle weakness that impact a person's ability to see, swallow, smile, walk or breathe. MGFA focuses on funding promising research discoveries for better treatments while providing impactful programs, guidance, and education to support members of the MG Community.

MGFA provides toolkits, ideas, and methods of taking action and driving awareness. The organization also raises funds through its DARE to CARE program that supports MG research grant funding and educational materials or events creation.