Newswise — Congratulations to Nabsolute Co., Ltd., a biotech startup from the Faculty of Pharmacy, Chulalongkorn University and recipient of the first prize (Cosmetics) at the “In-Cosmetics Global 2024” in Paris, France from April 16 to 18, 2024. Also showcased at the event was its latest product, “HyaSphereRevive”.

Dr. Jan-H Riedel, the founder of the BSB Award, presented the prize to Dr. Puttimon Sribonfha, CEO of Nabsolute Co., Ltd. for “HyaSphereX” — the new delivery system technology invented by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Jittima Laknakul, and Asst. Prof. Dr. Visarut Buranasudja from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Chulalongkorn University.

Nabsolute is the only Thai startup selected as the No. 1 winner among world-class cosmetic raw material manufacturers, namely BASF, a multinational public conglomerate from the European Union. This world’s leader in chemical production was originally a German company and has many affiliated companies and joint ventures in 80 countries globally received the 2nd place award from Tinomax CC product. Lipoid Group, a pioneering company in the field of phospholipids, and currently the world’s only supplier of naturally occurring synthetic phospholipids received 3rd place from the PhytoSolve Astaxanthin product.

The first prize that Nabsolute received was for the presentation on the “Most Innovative Raw Material” in the Functional Ingredients category, which drew a positive response from the delegates. On this occasion, Nabsolute gained over 350 distributors and international customers.

Dr. Jan-H Riedel, the founder of the BSB Award, presented the prize to Dr. Puttimon Sribonfha, CEO of Nabsolute Co., Ltd.