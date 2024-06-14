Newswise — Nakhara: Journal of Environmental Design and Planning (NJEDP), published by the Faculty of Architecture, Chulalongkorn University, has been recognized as a world-leading academic journal, achieving a Q1 ranking, according to the Scopus CiteScore released in May.

Nakhara features a wide range of articles on architecture, urban design and planning, landscape architecture, housing development, and community development. The NJEDP accepts three types of submissions: research articles, review articles and case study reports. The journal aims to facilitate the exchange of academic perspectives and research findings in the interdisciplinary field of environmental design and planning. Additionally, it promotes collaboration between academics and practitioners interested in understanding the social, cultural, economic, political and technological dimensions of environmental change, particularly in man-made environments.

Nakhara Journal accepts article submissions year-round.

For more information, visit https://ph01.tci-thaijo.org/index.php/nakhara/about/ submissions.