Newswise — Nanotherapeutics have shed new light onto HCC treatment by enabling site-specific in vivo delivery of chemotherapeutics specifically to neoplastic hepatocytes without affecting normal hepatocytes. Thus, nanotherapeutics have shown considerable potential and there is tremendous impetus for rapid translation from the pre-clinical to the clinical domain to significantly prolong the survival in HCC. In Nanotherapeutics for the Treatment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma, authoritative experts of the field have explored the important aspects of nanotherapeutics against HCC. The book exhaustively, vividly and explicitly describes the molecular pathogenesis, diagnostic aspects and nanotherapy of HCC, while also highlighting the challenges of conventional therapy and the benefits of nanotherapeutics. Chapters of the book also cover recent investigations of nanotherapeutics against HCC, types of nanomedicines, recent patents, commercially available nanotherapeutics and a future perspective to give a comprehensive review of the topic to readers. In addition to these defining features, the book provides several references for further reading. The book is an ideal resource on HCC nanotherapeutics for medical and pharmacology postgraduate students, faculties, researchers, and biomedical scientists working on HCC and nanotherapy.

About the Editor

Biswajit Mukherjee, Ph.D., W.B.C.S., F.I.C., F.I.C.S., is a Professor and former Head in the Department of Pharmaceutical Technology, Jadavpur University, Kolkata and a former faculty of the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Panjab University, Chandigarh, India. He is a former DAAD (German Academic Exchange Services) Fellow and Guest Scientist, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg. He was a visiting fellow of the School of Pharmacy, University of London, and an Indo-Hungarian Education Exchange Fellow, of the National Research Institute for Radiobiology & Radiohygiene, Budapest. He works on Antisense Technology, nanomedicine, and targeted drug delivery on Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics. He works on Antisense Technology, cancer chemoprevention, drug nanocarriers, nanomedicine, and targeted drug delivery systems, with a special focus on biopharmaceutics, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamic studies. He has more than 150 publications in reputed international journals and has written many book chapters in the field. He is the executive secretary of the Indian Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists and Technologists. He is the recipient of Oversees Biotechnology Research Associateship 2005 (Department of Biotechnology, Govt. of India), University Grants Commission (India) research award 2009, and Association of Pharmaceutical Teachers of India -Professor C.J Shisoo award in 2016 for research in Pharmaceutical Sciences.