Newswise — Her jurisdiction includes just about everything under the sun, beyond the sun and — of course — the sun itself.

On Thursday, April 18, Nicola “Nicky” Fox, the head of NASA’s Science Directorate and an expert in heliophysics — sun-related physics — will visit the University of Delaware’s corner of the universe.

During her visit, Fox will present “NASA’s Vision for Powerful Science,” a public talk from her perspective as the director of about 100 scientific missions at the world’s largest space agency. The presentation begins at 1:30 p.m. in UD’s Mitchell Hall. The program also will be livestreamed to allow for broader public access. Journalists interested in watching via livestream need to register online.

Fox was appointed associate administrator of NASA and chief of its Science Directorate a year ago. The Science Directorate oversees NASA research in Earth science, planetary science, biological and physical sciences, heliophysics and astrophysics, including everything from distant galaxies to the bottom of the ocean and the curious world of microbes.

This matches well with UD’s role as a Space Grant university with a robust space research enterprise, which includes NASA-supported projects on cosmic rays, neutrinos, stars, planet formation, dark matter, the next-generation spacesuit for exploring the moon and Mars, biomanufacturing and growing food in space, among many others.

UD is the lead institution for the Delaware Space Grant Consortium, which provides undergraduate and graduate students with access to scholarships, fellowships and internship opportunities to advance the development of scientists, engineers, mathematicians and teachers in fields that will meet NASA’s needs in the 21st century. Consortium members include Delaware State University, Swarthmore College, Villanova University, Delaware Technical Community College and Wilmington University.

Delaware Space Grant is part of a national network of colleges and universities, funded by NASA, to expand opportunities for Americans to understand and participate in NASA’s aeronautics and space projects by supporting and enhancing science and engineering education, research and public outreach efforts.

Fox will meet with Delaware Space Grant students and tour UD research facilities during her visit, including the new Delaware Space Observation Center in the Patrick Harker Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering (ISE) Laboratory.

In addition to the Science Directorate, NASA has four others, including Aeronautics (aviation research), Exploration Systems, Space Operations and Space Technology.

Fox, who was born in England, has been part of about 100 NASA missions during her career, including the Parker Solar Probe (PSP), which launched four spacecraft in 2018 to study the sun at closer range than any previous mission. In 2021, PSP’s four spacecraft, flying in formation, became the first to enter the sun’s corona — its outer atmosphere. In December, PSP will come within 4 million miles of the sun’s surface, the closest approach ever by a human-made instrument.

Fox last visited UD in May 2023.