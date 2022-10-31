Newswise — The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) announces that Natalie Bush, MSN, RN, has been named Chair of the Nursing Advisory Board (NAB) following the retirement of Wally Pinkard, who previously held the position. For the last three years, Bush has served as the board’s vice chair offering a wealth of experience and knowledge in supporting the mission of JHSON.

“Natalie is an accomplished leader, collaborator, and advisor, and we are grateful for her continued support of our school and the NAB,” says JHSON Dean Sarah Szanton, PhD, RN, FAAN.

Bush earned both her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Nursing at West Virginia University School of Nursing. Upon graduation, she moved to Australia, where she established the first women’s counseling program in her region of the Northern Territory. The program provided free services to clients, with a focus on female health issues. Bush also worked for the Manhattan Beach, California, School District earlier in her career.

In addition to her role at JHSON, Bush is involved in several nursing advisory boards including the Inova Fairfax Hospital Foundation Board and Nursing Council and the West Virginia University Foundation Board and WVU School of Nursing Advisory Board. She also serves as a Trustee at The Potomac School in McLean, Virginia, where she chairs the Health & Wellness Committee.

“I am excited to step into the role of Chair and continue the important work of the Hopkins Nursing Advisory Board,” says Bush. “The NAB helps to extend the reach and impact of the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing through its network of volunteers who offer their counsel and advocacy. The NAB is committed to supporting Hopkins Nursing on its path toward progress and excellence. Together, we will continue to help make a difference in lives around the world.”

