Newswise — Increasing research excellence and building a supportive community for research growth in nursing and healthcare are the main priorities for Dr. Hyochol “Brian” Ahn, College of Nursing’s Associate Dean for Research.

Dr. Ahn is a national leader active in professional organizations that advocate for diversity in the nursing profession, including the National Coalition of Ethnic Minority Nurse Associations and Asian American Pacific Islander Nurses Association (AAPINA). He is the new Editor-in-Chief of the official journal of AAPINA. As a subject matter expert, he contributed to a report with the American Nurses Association’s National Commission to Address Racism in Nursing to examine all forms of societal racism and motivate nurses to condemn individual and systemic racism.

“The College of Nursing is excited to have Dr. Ahn’s expertise and leadership to grow diversity and research enterprise” said Jing Wang, Dean of FSU’s College of Nursing and President of AAPINA. “We are so proud to have a national AAPI leader in-house with such a high caliber of research excellence. Dr. Ahn’s achievement at the national level as a leading nurse scientist funded by the National Institutes of Health will benefit both faculty and students, stimulating exciting interdisciplinary collaborations at FSU. More students will be able to learn from renowned scientists to generate new knowledge in nursing and healthcare.”

As a national leader in health research, having received numerous recognition and awards for his work enhancing the health and independence of vulnerable populations with the use of innovative technologies to optimize pain and symptom management, Dr. Ahn aspires to change the culture of nursing research.

In his role as College of Nursing’s Associate Dean for Research, he oversees all research operations for the college, tackling everything from faculty mentorship to grant management. “I welcome this challenge,” Ahn said. “I want our college to serve as the model for a place of research excellence and innovation. Our profession is one that is looking to expand, and research is the mechanism that will enable us to accomplish that.” Dr. Ahn has been selected for academic leadership programs by prestigious organizations such as the Society of Behavioral Medicine Leadership Institute and the American Association of College of Nursing (AACN)-Wharton Executive Leadership Institute, where he sharpened leadership skills to address change management, influence and galvanize a diverse set of stakeholders, develop value innovation, and build strategic relationships.

The College of Nursing has seen tremendous growth in its research operations, including Ahn’s recent launching of the Brain Science and Symptom Management Center, an institute for interdisciplinary research that will use brain simulation and computer technology to optimize pain and symptoms management. Additionally, the College of Nursing, alongside the College of Medicine and Department of Psychology, received a $14.5 million grant to foster faculty diversity in health research.

Ahn, who is a Korean-American, says diversity plays an important role in developing a transformative organization and is excited about the commitments the university has made to ensure that diversity remains a priority. “FSU is doing great things to show that all people, from all walks of life, can study, research, and call FSU home,” said Ahn.

*The month of May is recognized nationally as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. AAPI is a broad term used to describe a diverse and rapidly growing population of over 23 million Americans that includes over 50 ethnic groups with roots in more than 40 countries.

