Newswise — The Gulf Research Program (GRP) of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine has announced The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) has been awarded a $600,000 grant to join the Gulf Scholars Program (GPS). The initiative is part of a five-year, $12.7 million pilot program aimed at preparing undergraduate students to address environmental, health, energy and infrastructure challenges in the Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf Scholars Program network now comprises 24 institutions across the states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

“The GSP is an interdisciplinary certificate program that encompasses perspectives from nursing, humanities and social sciences, fine arts, natural sciences and business,” explains Dr. Azita Amiri, a professor in the College of Nursing at UAH, a part of The University of Alabama System. “UAH’s reputation for innovation and dedication to educational excellence played a significant role in our selection.

“The goal of this awarded proposal is to establish a Gulf Scholars Program at UAH, in collaboration with Calhoun Community College (CCC), to prepare the next generation of professionals, scholars, advocates and ‘change agents’ to address critical challenges in the Gulf of Mexico region. This highlights our commitment to fostering a diverse educational environment and advancing scholarly opportunities. The strong partnership between UAH and CCC ensures the program will be accessible to a diverse student body, particularly those from historically economically disadvantaged backgrounds and first-generation college students.”

As a participant in the GSP, each institution will develop a unique educational program consisting of courses, workshops and a major research or creative project in partnership with a community college and local or regional organization centered on the Gulf of Mexico region. The five-year grant is supplemented by a $245,000 pledge from various offices and colleges at UAH, as well as CCC, and community-led organizations. Key contributors include the Offices of Academic Affairs at UAH and CCC, as well as the Office of Access, Connections and Engagement; the College of Nursing; the Office of Research and Economic Development; the College of Engineering and the Humanities Center.

“Energy Alabama is one of our external supporters providing monetary help and internships, and organizations such as the Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice are providing in-kind support,” Amiri notes. “We are actively seeking additional community partners to enhance the sustainability of this proposal.”

Students will engage in community-driven research projects and fulfilling community service hours. Faculty members will also have opportunities to participate in the program and align their course content with the goals of the GSP certificate program whenever feasible. The grant will provide funds for tuition specific to the certificate program courses and research projects, as well as support for travel to conferences.

“Additionally, both paid and unpaid internship opportunities will be available through our community partners,” Amiri says. “The GSP's mission, vision and core values align closely with UAH’s and CCC’s teaching approaches, community engagement and outreach efforts. It not only enhances our institutional reputation, but also positions UAH as a key player in addressing regional challenges and promoting innovation. This collaboration will strengthen our ties with Gulf communities and attract talent to our university.”

The GSP will also enable CCC students to earn core credits that transfer to UAH.

The GRP was founded in 2013 to enhance offshore energy system safety and protect human health and the environment to generate long-term benefits for the Gulf of Mexico and the nation. The program has $500 million for use over 30 years to fund grants, fellowships and other activities in the areas of research and development, education and training and monitoring and synthesis.

“This program has the institutional support and experienced faculty expertise to help students and Gulf scholars make a long-lasting impact for future generations,” Amiri concludes. “Students will tackle complex issues, addressing deeply rooted challenges facing Gulf communities. Emphasizing interconnected environmental systems at various levels will be a critical focus alongside holistic and placed-based learning, community-based learning and hands-on experiences. The Gulf Scholars Program will open up remarkable opportunities for them in terms of academic and professional growth.”

